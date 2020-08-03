AuburnSports - Ranking the Malzahn era: Tight ends and H-backs

C.J. Uzomah played in 47 games with 15 starts over four seasons including two years under Malzahn. He made those two seasons count, catching 11 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns including the game-winner against Mississippi State as a junior in 2013, and 11 for 145 yards and three touchdowns as a senior. As a sophomore, Uzomah had a receiving and a rushing touchdown. He finished his career with 29 receptions for 435 yards and seven touchdowns, which is the third-most touchdowns by a tight end in school history. He was also a key blocker for Tre Mason and Cameron Artis-Payne, who rank first and third in Auburn single-season rushing history. Uzomah was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. In 43 NFL starts in 61 games over five seasons, he has 106 receptions for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns.

2. Chandler Cox (2015-18)

Chandler Cox started 41 of 52 games at H-back in his four years at Auburn, blocking for three separate 1,000-yard rushers and scoring four touchdowns of his own. As a senior, he had a touchdown reception and two rushing touchdowns. He also had a touchdown run in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma as a sophomore. He finished his career with 11 carries for 18 yards and three touchdowns, and 26 receptions for 237 yards and one touchdown. He also completed a pass and threw an interception, getting time as a Wildcat quarterback. Cox was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and started three games as a rookie last year.

3. Jay Prosch (2012-13)

Jay Prosch played just one year under Malzahn, but it was one of the best seasons in school history including the 2013 SEC Championship and helping Mason set Auburn single-season records with 1,816 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Behind Prosch, Mason and Nick Marshall, the Tigers led the nation averaging 328.3 rushing yards per game. Prosch had two rushing touchdowns as a junior after transferring from Illinois, and caught a touchdown pass as a senior. He finished his career with 12 carries for 38 yards and two touchdowns, and 10 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown. Prosch was selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played four years in the NFL including 13 starts over 63 games.

4. Brandon Fulse (2011-14)

Brandon Fulse played in 49 games with 21 starts over four seasons at Auburn including two under Malzahn. He caught just four career passes including a 3-yard touchdown against South Carolina as a senior in 2014. He helped block for an 1,000-yard rusher in all four years including Michael Dyer as a freshman, Mason as a sophomore and junior, and Artis-Payne as a senior.

5. Jay Jay Wilson (2019)

Jay Jay Wilson played just one season at Auburn after coming from Arizona State as a graduate transfer. He played in 12 games including one start last fall, finishing with 14 receptions for 133 yards and a 17-yard touchdown catch at Arkansas. He played fullback and linebacker at ASU.

6. Jalen Harris (2015-18)

Jalen Harris played in 42 games over four seasons including six starts before opting to graduate transfer to Colorado for his senior season. He was used mainly as a blocker during his career but did catch four passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns. Both his touchdowns came as a junior in 2016, a 15-yard catch against Ole Miss and a 1-yarder from Kerryon Johnson at the end of the Sugar Bowl. Harris played in three games in 2018 before sitting out the rest of the season and redshirting. He caught seven passes for 51 yards and one touchdown in his lone season at Colorado last fall.

7. Spencer Nigh (2016-19)

Spencer Nigh, a former walk-on, played in 40 career games including nine starts as a senior last season. He was used mainly as a blocking fullback or H-back, but did catch two passes for 33 yards as a senior. He also totaled six career kickoff returns for 60 yards. Nigh signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in April.

