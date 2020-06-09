It was tough to put the top three in order but we'll start with Matthews, who sat out the 2014 season after transferring from Georgia and ended up starting 32 of 34 games for the Tigers at free safety. Led the team in tackles in 2016 and finished second in 17. Was second-team All-SEC as a senior. Had a team-high seven tackles in a win over No. 1 Alabama in 2017. Matthews was one of two defensive backs beaten by Ricardo Louis on the Prayer at Jordan-Hare when he scored on a 73-yard game-winning touchdown pass with 36 seconds left to beat UGA in 2013. Finished Auburn career with 181 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn’s Auburn teams have produced several productive and playmaking safeties over the past seven seasons. Here’s a look at the top six.

2. Jeremiah Dinson 2015-19

Dinson had 36 starts in 48 games including the last two seasons at free safety. He was named SEC Player of the Week against Oregon in 2019 with 13 tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and one sack. Became a starting nickel as a true freshman in 2015 before serious injuries at Texas A&M kept him out until 2017. Dinson was a team captain and second-team All-SEC as a senior. Finished his Auburn career with 214 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, 4.0 sacks, four interceptions, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

3. Daniel Thomas 2016-19

Thomas played in 51 games with 28 starts in his Auburn career. He had two interceptions as a freshman at Alabama and started his first career game against Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. Started at strong safety in 2018 and 19, returning an interception for a touchdown against Alabama State as a junior and finished second on the team with 74 tackles and served as a team captain as a senior. The former two-star recruit finished his Auburn career with 199 tackles, 9.0 tackles-for-loss, five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

4. Stephen Roberts 2014-17

Roberts played in 51 games with 26 starts in his Auburn career. He was the starting strong safety in 2016 and 17 alongside Matthews. As a senior, he helped Auburn to a win over No. 1 Georgia with a team-high six tackles and two pass breakups and No. 1 Alabama with five tackles. Roberts finished his Auburn career with 136 tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, 14 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He also returned 23 punts for 215 yards over his final two seasons.

5. Jermaine Whitehead 2011-14

Whitehead had 33 starts in 47 games including two years under Malzahn. Had a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown against Arkansas as a senior but missed four games due to a suspension. He also returned an interception for a touchdown as a freshman, starting his first career game in the 2011 Iron Bowl. Finished his career with 187 tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, eight interceptions, 20 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

6. Blake Countess 2015

Countess played one season at Auburn after grad transferring from Michigan. He began the 2015 season as a starting cornerback before switching to safety and finishing with 71 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and 13 pass breakups. He had nine tackles, one tackle-for-loss and two pass breakups against Mississippi State and blocked a field goal in the Birmingham Bowl.

MORE MALZAHN ERA RANKINGS

Teams

Quarterbacks

Linebackers

Offensive tackles