AuburnSports - Ranking the Malzahn era: Defensive tackles

Derrick Brown was a consensus All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2019. He was a finalist for the Outland, Nagurski and Bednarik Awards as he piled up 55 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times and served as a permanent team captain. Brown started 39 career games over his final three seasons finishing his career with 170 tackles, 33.5 tackles-for-loss, 12.0 sacks, eight pass breakups and five forced fumbles. He’ll be remembered as one of the best defensive players in Auburn history. Brown was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

2. Montravius Adams (2013-16)

Montravius Adams was second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC as a senior as he racked up 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries including one returned 13 yards for a touchdown. He also blocked a field goal and an extra point. He played in 52 career games including 36 starts in his four years. He was part of an SEC Championship as a freshman and finished his career with 151 tackles, 21.0 tackles-for-loss, 11.0 sacks and two interceptions. Adams was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has played for the Green Bay Packers for the past three seasons.

3. Dontavius Russell (2014-18)

Dontavius Russell was a stalwart on Auburn’s defensive line starting 49 of 52 games in his five-year career. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior totaling 36 tackles, 6.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. As a junior in 2017, he helped the Tigers to November wins over No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama and the SEC West championship. He finished his career with 153 tackles, 17.0 tackles-for-loss, 6.0 sacks, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Russell was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and played three games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

4. Gabe Wright (2011-14)

Gabe Wright started 27 games in his four-year career, which included two under Gus Malzahn as Auburn’s head coach. He helped Malzahn win 20 games in his first two seasons including an SEC Championship in 2013. He was honorable mention All-SEC as a senior and finished his career with 74 tackles, 17.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.0 sacks. Wright was selected in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft where he spent four years with five different teams. He was with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2020.

5. Tyrone Truesdell (2017-20)

Tyrone Truesdell will enter his senior season as a returning starter on Auburn’s defensive line. After earning mostly spot duty his first two seasons, Truesdell stepped up as a starter in 2019 totaling 31 tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks playing alongside Brown. He actually had his best game coming off the bench against Oregon in the opener with six tackles including a big 4th-down stop, one tackle-for-loss and 0.5 sacks. He enters his senior season with 11 starts in 33 career games.

