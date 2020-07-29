AuburnSports - Ranking the Malzahn era: Cornerbacks and nickels

Carlton Davis was a difference-maker the day he arrived at Auburn in 2015. He started 32 of 38 games in his college career including nine as a true freshman. He had three interceptions and 11 pass breakups his first fall, earning SEC All-Freshman honors. He only had one interception the next two seasons as opposing offenses actively avoided him, but he finished his Auburn career with 33 pass breakups and 138 tackles. Davis declared for the 2018 NFL Draft after earning first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors as a junior. He was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round and has started 26 of 27 NFL games over the past two seasons.

2. Rudy Ford (2013-16)

Rudy Ford played in all 14 games as a backup cornerback for Auburn’s SEC Championship team in 2013 before becoming a full-time starter as a safety in 14 and nickel for most of his final two seasons. He played in 52 games with 34 starts over his four seasons leading the team in tackles as a sophomore and junior. His 118 tackles in 2015 were the most by an Auburn player since 2001. Ford actually began his Auburn career as a running back before switching to defense during fall camp of his freshman year. He wound up carrying the ball six times in 2013 including a 38-yard touchdown against Western Carolina. He had nine career double-figure tackle games including a career-high 14 and a sack at Kentucky in 2015. He also returned 24 kickoffs for 574 yards and a had a pick-6 against Idaho. He finished his AU career with 275 tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions, 16 pass breakups and three forced fumbles. Ford was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has played in 33 career NFL games with the Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles over the past three years.

3. Jonathan Jones (2012-15)

Jonathan Jones started three games as a true freshman at nickel in 2012 but was limited the next season after suffering a broken ankle in preseason camp. He returned to start all 26 games the next two seasons, earning first-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2015. His six interceptions as a junior rank fifth-most in Auburn single-season history. He finished his 46-game career with 129 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, seven interceptions, 33 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Jones signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent in 2016 where he’s played in 63 games including 19 starts over the past four seasons, winning two Super Bowls.

4. Noah Igbinoghene (2017-19)

Noah Igbinoghene played a full season as a backup wide receiver before moving to cornerback and starting 22 games over his final two seasons in Auburn. He was also a standout kick returner with 96-yard touchdown returns against Arkansas in 2018 and in his final game against Minnesota in the Outback Bowl. Offenses tested Igbinoghene in his first season as a starter and he responded with 12 pass breakups and one interception as a sophomore. He wasn’t challenged near as much the following season and had seven pass breakups. He finished his AU career with 92 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 19 pass breakups and one interception. Igbinoghene was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 30th pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

5. Joshua Holsey (2012-16)

Joshua Holsey overcame two major knee injuries to play in 44 games including 31 starts over a five-year Auburn career. He was a standout from the beginning, starting six games at cornerback as a true freshman during a tough 2012 season. He was one of Auburn’s top players on the 2013 SEC Championship team, starting six games at safety, before a season-ending knee injury midway through the season. Holsey returned to start seven games in 2014 at both corner and safety, but missed most of the following season with his second ACL injury. He earned third-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2016 staring 11 games at corner. He finished his AU career with 118 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, four interceptions and 23 pass breakups. Holsey was selected by Washington in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft and played in 13 games over two seasons. He returned to Auburn as a graduate assistant earlier this year.

6. Jamel Dean (2015-18)

Like Holsey, Jamel Dean overcame two major knee injuries to become a star at Auburn. The first came during his senior season of high school, causing Ohio State to rule him medically ineligible and allowing him to transfer to Auburn. He redshirted in 2015 and was off to a strong start in preseason camp the following fall before he injured his other knee and underwent surgery for a second time. He earned the starting position opposite Davis in 2017 and then stepped up to the No. 1 corner spot in 2018, earning second-team All-SEC honors. In 22 starts over 26 games, he totaled 73 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, two interceptions and 19 pass breakups. Dean was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played in 13 games with five starts as a rookie last fall.

7. Chris Davis (2010-13)

Chris Davis played just one year under Malzahn, but it was a special year and you could make a case for him being No. 1 on this list due to his part in one of the greatest all-time plays in college football. But before the Kick Six, Davis was a three-year starter at cornerback and standout punt returner for the Tigers. He played as a backup in all 14 games for Auburn’s national championship team in 2010, started 11 games as a sophomore, just six as a junior due to injuries and 11 more as a senior. In 45 career games, Davis totaled 199 tackles, 4.0 tackles-for-loss, 25 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He also returned 17 punts for 318 yards including an 85-yard touchdown at Tennessee as a senior, earning second-team All-SEC honors. But it’s his 109-yard return of a missed field goal for the game-winning touchdown to beat Alabama in the 2013 Iron Bowl that has secured his spot in college football history. Davis played in 19 NFL games for the San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers over three seasons in the NFL, and was with the Birmingham Iron in 2019.

8. Jonathon Mincy (2010-14)

Jonathon Mincy started an impressive 41 of 52 games in his five-year Auburn career including two under Malzahn. He redshirted during the 2010 national championship season and then started four games the following season, before becoming a full-time starter from 2012-14, earning second-team All-SEC honors as a senior. He finished his AU career with 212 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, 30 pass breakups and one forced fumble. Mincy played two years in the CFL including being named an All-Star in 2017, was on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad in 2018 and back in the CFL in 2019.

9. Javaris Davis (2015-19)

Javaris Davis was a productive player over his five seasons at Auburn including 37 starts at both nickel and cornerback over 49 games. After redshirting in 2015, Davis was named to the SEC All-Freshman team starting five games and finishing with 37 tackles, 6.0 tackles-for-loss, one sack, two interceptions and nine pass breakups. He returned an interception for a 37-yard touchdown against Mississippi State as a sophomore, had a 57-yard interception return against Arkansas the following season and had a career-high 10 tackles at LSU as a senior. He finished his AU career with 150 tackles, 11.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, eight interceptions, 35 pass breakups and one forced fumble. Davis signed a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

