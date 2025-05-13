Tigers stay red hot at the plate

AUBURN | Auburn’s bats stayed red hot Tuesday night. The 2nd-ranked Tigers pounded out 16 hits including nine for extra-bases in a 19-1 run-rule win over Jacksonville State in seven innings. AU has totaled 65 runs in its last four games. "So exciting to see," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "We knew the potential. We’ve kind of strived for it all year long. To see them hook it up, especially now, is a big deal. These are runs in baseball. They are fleeting, but what’s not fleeting is the evaluation of the strike zone."

Dutton hit a pinch-hit home run in the fifth in his first at-bat of the season. (Photo by David Gray/Auburn athletics)

Auburn finishes the regular season 25-6 at home, winning 11 of its last 12 games at Plainsman Park, and 21-4 in non-conference games. Auburn started quickly, loading the bases with no outs in the first inning before Cooper McMurray drove a grand slam over the wall in right-centerfield. "I think when the bases are loaded it’s just get a job done early in the count," said McMurray. "At this point in the season there are no individual stats that matter, it’s all about winning. When the three guys ahead of me get on base it’s making my job a lot easier. Just trying to get a good pitch and put a good swing on a ball and get a job done. Bub Terrell added an RBI-double in the first and Chris Rembert clobbered a two-run home run off the scoreboard in left-centerfield in the third. The Tigers struck for 11 more runs in the fourth on nine hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Terrell had two doubles and four RBI in the inning while Deric Fabian drove home two with a single.