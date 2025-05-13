Auburn stays dominant

His team feels the same and has been playing that way, holding an 18-shot lead over its closest competitors as the Tigers look to repeat as national champions later this month in California.

"We're here to win," the Auburn coach said. "We're not here to finish second. We're not here to qualify. We're playing to win. We're good enough to win anytime we tee off, and that's the mentality we've had all year."

AUBURN | Nick Clinard isn't satisfied with his team qualifying for the NCAA Championship. He wants No. 1 Auburn, which is currently running away from the other 14 teams in the NCAA Regional at Auburn University Club, to put the hammer down.

On Monday, it was Brendan Valdes who got Clinard's squad off to a hot start. On Tuesday, it was Carson Bacha, who started with three straight birdies on his way to shooting a five-under 67. Not that his round didn't start with a snag.

"Got off to a really good start from the first tee," Bacha said. "Hit a nice tee shot down the middle and actually wound up in a divot, which was kind of funny. But hit a nice shot there and made a great 10-footer to start the day. Built some momentum early."

Bacha went on to birdie No. 7, 10 and 13, with his only misstep coming on No. 11 with a bogey. The course was drier than it was on Monday, but the people in charge of putting in the pin locations didn't make it easy for the players. That didn't stop Bacha from having a great round.

"There were some tough pins out there and played definitely a little bit tougher with where they placed the flags today compared to yesterday," Bacha said. "I just felt like I was in control of my game and took advantage of the holes I needed to."

Jackson Koivun followed up his 67 on Monday with a 70 on Tuesday. The SEC Player of the Year has the same mindset as his coach.

"We have a pretty good lead going into round three and just trying to grow that lead as much as we can," Koivun said. "It's our home course, home track. We want to be able to defend our title here. Just trying to grow it as much as we can."

Josiah Gilbert finished with an even-par 72, while Valdes and Cayden Pope both scored 73.

The regional concludes on Wednesday with the top five teams advancing to the NCAA Championship.