Tigers competing with themselves

For Jackson Koivun, Brendan Valdes and Carson Bacha, though, there is more on the line. As the teams below Auburn battle it out to see whose season continues and who goes home, those three have a battle within themselves to see if one of them can win the individual title.

It would be easy for the Tigers to play conservatively tomorrow, staying away from crooked numbers and start to focus on their opportunity to repeat as national champs.

AUBURN | With an 18-shot lead over the rest of the field going into the final day of the NCAA Regional, No. 1 Auburn has firmly clinched a spot in the NCAA Championship that will be played May 23-28 in Carlsbad, Calif. Not only do the Tigers have that wide of a margin over second-place Texas A&M, but lead fifth-place Georgia Tech, the last team that would currently qualify, by 25 shots.

Koivun, the prodigy who has won almost every award possible in college golf, sits behind Kennesaw State's Claes Borregaard, an individual qualifier, by one stroke going into the last day. Valdes and Bacha, coming off a 67 on Tuesday, sit one stroke behind their teammate.

As Nick Clinard points out, those three guys should be contending for the individual prize.

"That's where they should be," the Auburn coach said. "They are top 20 players in the world. They want to compete on the PGA Tour, and that's where they should be. I'm not surprised. They are great players and great kids. They're playing some good golf right now."

The Tigers are used to competing against each other, whether it be during an everyday practice round or team qualifying, which can sometimes be more stressful than a tournament. Only five players can play in the SEC and NCAA tournaments, causing Clinard to sometimes hold rounds where they must prove they are the right choices. Now, a regional title is on the line for those who can go low on Wednesday.

Not that Bacha is surprised to be challenged by the two other guys he competes against regularly.

"It's awesome to see all our guys have their names atop the leaderboard all year long," he said. "It's kind of expected, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow and going to compete with and against these guys."

Koivun, who put up a 70 a day after shooting 67, also looks forward to the competition between teammates and Borregaard.

"It's great to see all of us playing well,' he said. "This course is definitely hard. It's got some teeth, and it definitely shows in the regionals. They put some pins out there I've never seen before. It's a fun course to go play and compete at with your teammates."