THE RUNDOWN: Episode 680

Bryan Matthews, Daniel Locke, Caleb Jones and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the baseball team's rise into the top echelons of the SEC and, potentially, the NCAA Tournament bracket.

That wasn't the only thing discussed today; there were other ancillary points made:

• The series win against South Carolina was comprehensive.

• What must the Tigers accomplish this weekend to secure a Top 4 SEC seed?

• What got into Guevara last weekend? He was 12-for-15 last weekend!

• Softball is playing in the Tallahassee Regional as a 2 seed. Can they win?

• Caleb, B-Matt and Jay G. take a look at a big weekend for football visitors.

• Which two guys stand out the most among this strong group?

• Shoutouts.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, suburban Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.