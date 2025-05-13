Pivotal final week

Auburn also has an opportunity to win more than 17 regular season conference games for the first time since going 19-8 in 2010.

The Tigers could finish with a 40-win regular season for the first time since 2000, which was Hal Baird’s final season. AU could also clinch a top four finish in the SEC and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, and a top eight national seed in NCAA Tournament.

AUBURN | There’s a lot on the line for No. 2 Auburn entering the final week of the regular season.

But it’s not something that will be talked about too much among the coaches and players this week. The SEC standings aren’t even posted in the dugout or locker room per the players’ request.

“This team operates best in the moment,” said said AU coach Butch Thompson. “And if I get ahead, then we're not focused on the moment. And if we look behind, then we're dragging something, rocks in our backpack.”

Auburn, 36-15 and 16-11 in the SEC, would have to beat Jacksonville State Tuesday night and then sweep Ole Miss in Oxford to secure a 40-win regular season.

The Tigers are currently tied with Georgia and Vanderbilt for fourth place in the SEC and were projected as the No. 5 national seed by D1 Baseball going into last weekend’s three-game sweep of South Carolina.

“We have been playing really well the last couple of weeks,” said designated hitter Lucas Steele, who hit three home runs against the Gamecocks. “We’ve got another home game on Tuesday that we’ll carry that momentum into.

“We obviously have to go to Oxford, but I feel really confident in us that we’ve built a lot of momentum and confidence in our own team that we’re going to be able to carry that throughout the weekend. We’re ready for what’s to come.”

First pitch Tuesday night is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+. The series at Ole Miss begins Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.