The needs aren’t as extreme as a year ago when the Tigers signed 20 out of the portal but AU should reach double-digit signings for 2024.

5. WIDE RECEIVER (1-2)

Auburn is in the process of completely overhauling its receiver room with three players already entering the portal and one of the best wideout classes in the country committed. The Tigers would also like to add some veteran help from the portal to the group but will have to be strategic so as not to jeopardize any of their current commits. Finding outside receivers with big-play potential will be a priority. The slot position looks to be in decent shape with Jay Fair and Caleb Burton expected to return and the possibility of Ja’Varrius Johnson returning as well.

4. OFFENSIVE LINE (2-3)

Jake Thornton overhauled AU’s offensive line a year ago including three transfers that ended up starting and a couple of more that provided depth. The goal in year two is to build on that success and push the group to take another step forward. AU has already offered four portal offensive lineman and is pursuing a couple of JUCO players too. If AU can find a talented left tackle it would allow Dillon Wade to move to his more natural guard position. AU will also look for talented linemen with multiple years of eligibility. AU will build it’s 2024 o-line around Wade, center Connor Lew and right tackle Izavion Miller. They also return several players with SEC experience including Jeremiah Wright, Jaden Muskrat and Tate Johnson.

3. DEFENSIVE BACK (2-3)

Auburn may have to replace all five secondary starters from this season. AU did a good job of anticipating the turnover signing eight defensive backs in the 2023 class and securing five commitments in the ’24 class. AU would also like to add some veteran help from the portal with needs at corner, nickel and safety. Kayin Lee and Donovan Kaufman are probably the only returning players that can be penciled in as likely starters. It should be one of the most competitive positions this spring and into fall camp.

2. JACK LINEBACKER (1-2)

Auburn doesn’t need a large number of Jacks from the portal but could certainly use an impact player at the position. Jalen McLeod is expected back along with Brenton Williams and AU has a key commitment from Jamonta Waller in the ’24 class. The Tigers could really use at least one more veteran pass rusher, especially one with multiple years of eligibility. Pass rushers will be a priority for a lot of teams in the portal so it will be a fight for the top targets.

1. DEFENSIVE LINE (2-3)

If Marcus Harris elects to return, that would be a huge boost to Auburn’s defensive line next year. Even if Harris returns, AU will need to bring in some key rotational players at defensive end and tackle. Auburn’s got a nice group of ’24 commitments coming in but needs some more veterans to take the pressure off the freshmen. Keldric Faulk ended the season as the starting defensive end and should be a difference-maker as a sophomore next fall.

MORE NEEDS TO FILL

** Quarterback is interesting. Auburn could elect to stand pat with the current roster, bring in a younger signal caller with multiple years of eligibility left or potentially blow it up with a high-profile signing.

** Auburn should return an experienced group of inside linebackers in 2024 and has secured commitments from a talented group that will be freshmen next fall. AU has offered Arkansas transfer Chris Paul Jr. and won’t turn away an opportunity to sign a difference maker.

** Running back and tight end don’t appear to be needs in the portal for this offseason. That could always change with unexpected attrition.

** The transfer portal is open for player to enter from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2. There’s a second period from May 1-15.