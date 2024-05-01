NOTE ON LETTER GRADES : I would consider a position with one or more first-team All-SEC players and/or first and second round draft picks as a potential A. As long as Auburn keeps recruiting like it did in the 2024 class, that will come.

1. RUNNING BACK

Letter grade: B

Synopsis: This position has talent, experience and plenty of depth. Senior Jarquez Hunter is the returning starter with 2,177 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in his career. He also has one passing and three receiving TD’s. Despite Hunter’s production, junior Damari Alston was pushing him for the starting job in the spring and sophomore Jeremiah Cobb could be poised for a breakout season. He has as much explosive ability as any skill player on the roster. Senior Brian Battie, who transferred from USF a year ago, has over 2,000 career rushing yards and was an All-American kick returner in 2021.

2. LINEBACKERS

Letter grade: B

Synopsis: Another position with talent, experience and depth. And AU is pursuing one more weakside ‘backer in the portal. Senior Eugene Asante is the leader of the group and one of the team’s top leaders on and off the field. He’s a good fit for D.J. Durkin’s attacking style defense. Seniors Austin Keys and Dorian Mausi Jr. give AU two big, physical Mike linebackers while sophomore Robert Woodyard took a step forward this spring. D.J. Barber and Demarcus Riddick are two talented freshmen that should play on defense and special teams this fall. At Buck, senior Jalen McLeod returns after totaling 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks last season. The position was fortified with the addition of transfer Keyron Crawford last week. He had 11.5 TFL and 6.5 sacks as a sophomore at Arkansas State last season. AU also added two talented freshman at the position this spring in Jamonta Waller and Joe Phillips.

3. TIGHT ENDS

Letter grade: B

Synopsis: It’s getting redundant, but the tight ends have talent and whole a lot of experience and depth. Senior Rivaldo Fairweather set an AU tight end record with 38 catches and gives the Tigers a true playmaker at the position. Seniors Luke Deal and Brandon Frazier are powerful blockers with pass-catching ability. The only thing the position might be missing is a tight end that excels as both a receiver and blocker, but sophomores Micah Riley and Rico Walker have that potential.

4. SPECIAL TEAMS

Letter grade: B

Synopsis: You could make an argument this is the best position on the team. Senior Oscar Chapman was fourth in the SEC averaging 44.6 yards per punt and sophomore Alex McPherson made all three of his field goal attempts last season. On top of that, freshman Towns McGough made all seven of his field goal attempts in the A-Day game including a game-winning 58-yarder. Reed Hughes returns as the starting long snapper and winner of the Nashville hot chicken eating challenge at the Music City Bowl. Keionte Scott is back after leading the SEC averaging 14.8 yards per punt return including a 74-yard touchdown at Arkansas.

5. WIDE RECEIVER

Letter grade: B-

Synopsis: This is the most improved position on the team from last year with the addition of three transfers, two freshmen and two more freshmen reporting at the end of the month. Freshman Cam Coleman was probably AU’s best wideout during the spring brings a lot of playmaking ability to the outside. He’s probably be paired with senior transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who was Penn State’s leading receiver last season. That should allow another transfer, senior Robert Lewis, to work more out of the slot along with senior transfer Robert Lewis and freshman Bryce Cain. Freshman Perry Thompson should make a big push as an outside receiver when he arrives and freshman Malcolm Simmons will be one of the team’s best athletes when he arrives. Of the returning players, junior Camden Brown took the biggest step forward during spring.

6. DEFENSIVE LINE

Letter grade: C+

Synopsis: The coaching staff did a great job of fortifying this position with the addition of four transfers and three talented freshman. Sophomore Keldric Faulk, who started eight games as a freshman last season, has the most playmaking ability of the group. The transfers — noseguards Trill Carter and Isaiah Raikes, and defensive tackles Gage Keys and Philip Blidi — will be a big part of the playing rotation. All project as seniors except Keys, who has two years of eligibility remaining. Senior Jayson Jones has started 14 games at AU over the past two seasons. Redshirt freshman Darron Reed along with true freshmen Amaris Williams, T.J. Lindsey and Malik Blocton give AU talented depth and some up and coming playmakers. This position is poised to get better as the season goes on and as the young playmakers gain more experience this season and next.

7. OFFENSIVE LINE

Letter grade: C

Synopsis: The expected starting lineup of senior transfer Percy Lewis, senior Dillon Wade, sophomore Connor Lew, junior Jeremiah Wright and senior Izavion Miller has 52 combined starts between them. Junior Tate Johnson had a very good spring and is probably the next man up at center or guard. Redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson might be next up at left tackle while sophomore Seth Wilfred showed a lot of potential as the backup right tackle after transferring from junior college. Junior Jaden Muskrat started a game at left tackle last season. This position could take a step forward this fall with the experience of the returning players, depth and the addition of Lewis at left tackle.

8. SECONDARY

Letter grade: C

Synopsis: This was a big spring for the secondary, which has to replace four starters including three NFL Draft picks. Senior Keionte Scott transitioned to cornerback after starting at nickel the previous two seasons. Sophomore Kayin Lee, who started four games as a true freshman last fall, will man the other corner. Redshirt freshman Tyler Scott will probably be the No. 3 corner with sophomore Anontio Kite competing with him for the spot along with redshirt freshman JC Hart and true freshman Jay Crawford. Junior Champ Anthony is ready to step in at nickel with Scott and freshman Kensley Louidor-Faustin providing depth. Junior transfer Caleb Wooden and senior transfer Jerrin Thompson probably came out of spring as the starting safeties but the competition is still tight with redshirt freshman Sylvester Smith and several others in the mix including junior Laquan Robinson, a JUCO transfer, sophomore Terrance Love, redshirt freshman C.J. Johnson and true freshman Kaleb Harris.

9. QUARTERBACK

Letter grade: C-

Synopsis: With the improvements at wide receiver and offensive line, and the offensive staff on the same page, this position has the potential to be better, maybe much better, in 2024. Senior Payton Thorne is the returning starter and took a step forward this spring. He has the weapons around him to be more successful in year two at AU after transferring from Michigan State. He’s started 38 career Power 4 games, which is a lot of experience for a quarterback. Sophomore Holden Geriner and redshirt freshman Hank Brown will continue their battle for the backup spot in the fall along with true freshman Walker White.