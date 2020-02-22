AUBURN | UCF’s pitching staff is just carving up Auburn.

The Tigers, which came into the three-game series scoring 61 runs in their first five games, have managed just four runs in two games against the Knights.



In the two losses combined, Auburn is batting .135 (5 of 37) with runners on base.



“A couple of games is a little too much to take into account, but not good from the standpoint of two ballgames or 18 innings,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson of the approach with runners on base.



“I think we’re just a little more disappointed because we know and feel like that has a chance to be a strength of us, and the last two days it’s been absent.”