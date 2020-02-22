Quiet two days at the plate
AUBURN | UCF’s pitching staff is just carving up Auburn.
The Tigers, which came into the three-game series scoring 61 runs in their first five games, have managed just four runs in two games against the Knights.
In the two losses combined, Auburn is batting .135 (5 of 37) with runners on base.
“A couple of games is a little too much to take into account, but not good from the standpoint of two ballgames or 18 innings,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson of the approach with runners on base.
“I think we’re just a little more disappointed because we know and feel like that has a chance to be a strength of us, and the last two days it’s been absent.”
Saturday, UCF starter Trevor Holloway struck out nine in 5.0 innings allowing a run on three hits. Three relievers held AU to two runs over the final 4.0 innings in the 7-3 win.
Jack Owen (1-1) took the loss allowing three runs, two earned, in 5.0 innings. Judd Ward had two hits and Ryan Bliss drove in two.
In game one Friday night, Auburn managed just six hits, five singles, in a 3-1 loss.
Seven UCF pitchers have combined for a 2.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts. The Tigers have batted .256 in the series, lowering their average from .375 to .327. AU has three extra-base hits in two games after totaling 26 in the first five games.
“They’re the ones that have capitalized and been on the attack more and we’ve been more defensive for the last two days. I’d love to see that change roles tomorrow,” Thompson said.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.