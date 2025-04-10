Quick return for Rivals250 WR

Four-star wide receiver Marquez Daniel returned to Auburn Saturday.
It was his second consecutive weekend on the Plains.
The Rivals250 receiver out of Tuskegee, Ala., continues to hold Auburn high in his recruitment, as he got to see a practice one weekend and a scrimmage the next. During the scrimmage, Daniel noted that the defense had the offense's number that day.
"Defense came with it," Daniel said.
He saw guys like freshman Sam Turner and Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr. catch touchdowns in the scrimmage. Where does he see himself potentially fitting into that offense?
"Fit perfectly," Daniel said. "I see they like to go deep and stuff. They got a quarterback, Deuce Knight."
Auburn's been recruiting Daniel for some time, and Marcus Davis' message has remained the same throughout.
"This is home," Daniel said. "He’s not letting me leave out of his back pocket...Great coach."
Daniel has an official visit set for June 6-8 with the Tigers and also plans to officially visit Tennessee and Florida.