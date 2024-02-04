"I love coach Crime (Wesley McGriff)," Williams said. "I love his personality. I love what he’s about. I love what the coaching staff is about. I like what they’re telling us. They just keep producing guys. That’s why I’m back at Auburn."

Less than two weeks after visiting in late January, the four-star defensive back was back on Auburn's campus for an unofficial visit. What led to the quick return?

Williams continues to build his relationship with McGriff, who serves as his primary recruiter for Auburn.

"I got to sit down and talk with coach Crime more," Williams said. "He said some good stuff. He looked at my film and gave me some pointers at what I could do better. He’s a great coach. I’m looking forward to building a relationship with him."

Additionally, Auburn's added DJ Durkin as its defensive coordinator and Charles Kelly as co-defensive coordinator.

"I feel like that just bumped them up even more," Williams said. "They’ve got an elite defensive coordinator to pair with this defense. I feel like they’re trying to build Auburn back to what it was."

Auburn finished as the No. 8 recruiting class in 2024, with higher aspirations for the 2025 class. Already, the Tigers are ranked as the No. 6 class in the country, and it's got prospects like Williams on notice.

"You can just see the talent they are bringing in," Williams said. "They are definitely up there in the recruiting class."

It's the coaching staff and their ability to get guys to the next level that makes Auburn so attractive to Williams.

"If you look at the consistency, they produce guys to the NFL," Williams said. "Looking at Auburn in previous years, they’ve got that potential to be one of the top schools nationally. The coaches are producing talent and you can easily go to the league here."