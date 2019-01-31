AUBURN | It finally happened for Danjel Purifoy.

After sitting out 22 months, being restricted to eight or less minutes in his first four games back, being relegated to the bench for the first three SEC games until an injury to Austin Wiley finally got him back in the playing rotation, Purifoy finally had his breakout game.



The Auburn junior came off the bench Wednesday night to score eight points in 11 minutes in a 92-58 win over Missouri. It’s the most points he’s scored since totaling 15 against Missouri in the 2017 SEC Tournament.



Not surprisingly, Purifoy said he’s still shaking some rust off.



"A lot of rust,” he said. “I feel like I'm almost back to myself. I'm getting there.



“I'm just happy to be back and just enjoying the wins with my team, just building these bonds that we're building,” he added. “We've just got to keep winning.”