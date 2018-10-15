AUBURN | Zion Puckett is committed to Auburn, and despite the Tigers’ struggles this season, his choice won’t change.



“I’m all in,” Puckett said.

Puckett, a four-star athlete from Spalding in Griffin, Ga., was in Auburn over the weekend on an official visit. He was one of two official visitors at Auburn, joining four-star running back Noah Cain.

“It went good. I liked being around the team, enjoying a lot of people and doing different things,” Puckett said. “I hung out with Kam Martin and (former high school teammate) Brodarious Hamm. Brodarious played a big role in me coming here. I was coming here anyways, but he helped guide me through the process.”