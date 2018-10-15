Puckett 'all in' with Auburn
AUBURN | Zion Puckett is committed to Auburn, and despite the Tigers’ struggles this season, his choice won’t change.
“I’m all in,” Puckett said.
Puckett, a four-star athlete from Spalding in Griffin, Ga., was in Auburn over the weekend on an official visit. He was one of two official visitors at Auburn, joining four-star running back Noah Cain.
“It went good. I liked being around the team, enjoying a lot of people and doing different things,” Puckett said. “I hung out with Kam Martin and (former high school teammate) Brodarious Hamm. Brodarious played a big role in me coming here. I was coming here anyways, but he helped guide me through the process.”
Puckett committed to Auburn in August and has been solid since. He still hears from other schools, namely Tennessee, but Puckett isn’t listening.
“I’m through (with visits),” Puckett said.
Puckett is set to graduate in December and enroll at Auburn in January. He is a standout on both sides of the ball in high school, but is preparing to play on the defensive side of the ball in college.
“They’re telling me that I have to be ready to come in and play Star and cornerback right away,” Puckett said. “I’m very excited. I’m very ready to be here.”