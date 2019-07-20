“It’s a home vibe for me,” Shaw said. “It’s so close to home, 20-30 minutes, that I go to Auburn almost every day. I get my haircut in Auburn. I do everything in Auburn so I’m used to the area. And I love the coaches there, too.”

The proximity to home and relationships with the coaches are two reasons Shaw continues to have high interest in Auburn.

The standout athlete from Reeltown in nearby-Notasulga also is familiar with Auburn’s coaches.

Shaw has developed a strong bond with area recruiter/wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. He also has a solid relationship with coach Gus Malzahn. Shaw stays in contact with both.



“I talk to Coach Burns a lot,” Shaw said. “I stay in constant communication with him. I talk to Coach Malzahn a lot, too. I love Coach Malzahn. He’s one of the coolest coaches that I talk to.”

Shaw will see the two coaches Saturday (July 27) when he makes yet another visit to Auburn. Shaw will be one of several recruits on campus for the Tigers’ end-of-the-summer cookout. He’ll be one of a few in attendance who also was at Big Cat in June.

“(Big Cat) was a lot of fun,” Shaw said. “I had to leave early so I didn’t get to do everything, but I enjoyed myself while I was there. I had a good time and I’m ready to go back.”

It likely will be Shaw’s last visit before his senior season begins. Shaw is set to lead Reeltown once again this year in many ways. He’ll play different positions at different times, including outside linebacker, defensive end, wide receiver, tight end, punt returner and kick returner.

It’s why he’s rated as one of the top-40 athletes in the 2020 class.

“I’ll be on the field every play, every snap,” Shaw said.

As for his position in college, Shaw isn’t worried about it, yet.

“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “I just like to compete and be out on the field. Auburn is recruiting me as an athlete, but I feel like more on the offensive side. They haven’t said that, but personally I feel like it.”

Shaw lists Auburn among his top schools that also includes South Carolina, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU and Kentucky. He’s visited all except Kentucky. Shaw doesn’t list a favorite among the group, but hopes to soon.

“I was planning on (committing) early in the season, maybe right when school starts back,” Shaw said. “But if everything doesn’t line up and I don’t feel too confident, I might push it back. But right now, my plan is to do it early in the season.”

Rivals ranks Shaw, who is 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, the No. 22 recruit in Alabama in the 2020 class.