The depth behind Brown is really the only question mark here. Coynis Miller Jr. has returned to practice, but Daquan Newkirk could be out until midseason. If Coe moves across the line as expected, the stage is set for junior T.D. Moultry to be the Tigers' top option at buck. Can he move beyond a sophomore slump and deliver a banner season? I'm high on his chances to sniff double-digit sacks, as well as Marlon Davidson having his best season at end. — Nate King

The improvement of T.D. Moultry is huge for this group. They need to be dominant and wreak havoc, especially early to give the offense a chance to find its groove. The first half against Oregon will be key for this d-line to set the tone against a very good Oregon o-line. I expect the big three of Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe to have career years. — Bryan Matthews

LINEBACKER

This position looks stronger than expected after losing three seniors from last season. KJ Britt looks to be a physical presence and leader in the middle — along with Chandler Wooten. Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain look to be two of Auburn's most talented underclassmen. There's some depth behind them and at least three more good ones coming in next year. Assistant coach Travis Williams is getting it done. — Bryan Matthews

I'm among those that believe there won't be much of a drop-off at this position despite losing three senior starters. Britt, Wooten and McClain have been waiting for their chance. With former 5-star prospect Owen Pappoe thrown into the fold as a starting-caliber defender already, the group won't be lacking in talent. — Nate King





CORNERBACK/NICKEL

I think Auburn is extremely talented here with Noah Igbinoghene poised for a breakout season. But the depth is an issue and some true freshmen like Nehemiah Pritchett and Zion Puckett are really going to need to step up early. — Bryan Matthews

If Auburn's starting duo of Igbinoghene and Davis isn't the fastest cornerback tandem in the nation, then they're at least in the top 5. If the safety help is there, Auburn shouldn't get beat over the top often this season. Christian Tutt can disrupt with his quick feet and physicality; featuring him at nickel is what Kevin Steele planned all along.— Nate King





SAFETY

This is another of Auburn's most talented and deepest positions. Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas have taken on important leadership roles and are both in position to have strong senior seasons. Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood are very talented; the defensive staff needs to find ways to get them on the field as much as possible. — Bryan Matthews

The revolving door at safety with combinations of Dinson, Thomas, Sherwood and Monday worked wonders last season. There's no reason to think the back end of Auburn's defense can't be even better in 2019. I think Monday could be in for a big season. After a shoulder injury held him out in spring, he was one of the defense's top playmakers during fall camp. — Nate King