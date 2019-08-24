Nix is the guy, but all signs point to QB2 Joey Gatewood being involved in the offensive scheme against Oregon in the season opener. Players are quite confident that will be the case, though Gus Malzahn isn't tipping his hand just yet. — Nate King

Still hard to tell exactly what Auburn has here since none of the three have ever taken a snap in an SEC game, but there's reason to very excited about the potential of group, especially Bo Nix, who has been preparing for this moment since childhood. — Bryan Matthews

RUNNING BACK

This is one of Auburn's deepest positions and I expect will be one of the best overall before the end of the season. Looking forward to seeing how much Boobee Whitlow has improved, the explosiveness of Shaun Shivers and what DJ Williams can do. — Bryan Matthews

After leading the Tigers in rushing last season, Whitlow looks to be the lead back of a stable loaded with talent. The question remains as to how the depth chart shakes out behind him, but speedy sophomore Shaun Shivers and senior Kam Martin are safe bets to get their fair share of carries — at least early in the year. — Nate King





H-BACK/TE

I'm intrigued by Jay Jay Wilson's versatility and how big a part he plays in the offense this season. John Samuel Shenker should also be ready to step up and fill a bigger role. This is an improving group and a crucial one if Auburn is going to consistently run a hurry-up offense. — Bryan Matthews

Wilson, the Arizona State grad transfer, arguably has been Auburn's top breakout player from the offense this fall. Shenker caught just three balls last year, so expect Tyler Fromm to be called upon for a respectable number of snaps as a true freshman. The younger brother of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, Tyler worked some at big slot receiver this fall while Auburn dealt with injuries to its starters. — Nate King





WIDE RECEIVER

I'm genuinely concerned about this group regardless of what the coaches or players say. I think Seth Williams is special, Eli Stove and Will Hastings are ready to step it up and Matthew Hill has big-play potential. After that, I see a lot of questions and a lot of guys that need to prove they can be dependable. Getting Anthony Schwartz back in September will be huge. — Bryan Matthews

Williams is determined to improve further and become downright dominant to be a consistent weapon for a freshman quarterback. Hill emerged as the top reserve in fall camp. While it's possible he may not officially start a game this season, Hill could be Auburn's most versatile receiver; his ability to stretch the field vertically at split end and take carries moving side-to-side at flanker is important. Once healthy, Schwartz is capable at working at both those spots, too. — Nate King





OFFENSIVE LINE

I'm setting my expectations high for this unit. J.B. Grimes can coach up an o-line and he's got everyone back for a second season, all fifth-year seniors. I think this will be one of the team's most improved position from last year. — Bryan Matthews

Depth is the issue here. Grimes said tackle Bailey Sharp and center Nick Brahms represent his best choices to fill any injury holes. Brodarious Hamm, who moved from guard to tackle this camp, has drawn consistent praise for improvements in technique and general football IQ. Still, an injury to that first group could be a limiting factor. — Nate King