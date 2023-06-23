The Tigers have added four commitments over the past two weeks including three from in-state schools.

AUBURN | Auburn has been pretty active in the transfer portal since it opened May 30.

LHP CARSON MYERS, UAB

Myers, 6-foot-3 and 196 pounds, comes to Auburn with two years of eligibility left. He is the son of former Auburn and current Lipscomb pitching coach Matt Myers. As a sophomore for the Blazers, he was 3-5 with a team-best 3.52 ERA in 14 games with 13 starts. He struck out 70 and walked 34 in 71.2 innings. He was 2-3 with a 6.99 ERA in 25 appearances out of the bullpen as a true freshman in 2022.

Myers is expected to compete for a spot in the weekend rotation.

OF MASON MANERS, JACKSONVILLE STATE

Maners, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, has one year of eligibility remaining. Batting from the left side, he hit .341 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 RBI as a junior. He was also hit by 19 pitches and walked 29 times. He’s a career .350 hitter with 33 doubles, eight triples, 25 home runs and 110 RBI in 109 starts. He has eight career outfield assists.

Maners is expected to compete for a starting corner outfield position. He was primarily a left fielder at JSU.

1B/DH CHRISTIAN HALL, UAB/UT-MARTIN

Hall, 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, comes to Auburn with one year of eligibility left. The left-hander batted .258 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 34 RBI on a Blazer squad that had a team average of .231 with just 25 home runs last season. In three previous seasons combined — one at UAB and two at UT-Martin — Hall hit .329 with 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 94 RBI.

Hall is expected to compete for the starting designated hitter position. He also has limited experience at first base and the outfield.

IF COOPER WEISS, MIAMI-OHIO/COASTAL CAROLINA

Weiss, 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, has one year of eligibility left. The right-hander hit .303 with 15 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 46 RBI and 17 stolen bases for the Redhawks last season. He was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year with a .989 fielding percentage and only two errors at shortstop. In three previous seasons at Coastal Carolina, Weiss battled .239 with 13 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 50 RBI.

Weiss is expected to compete for the starting third base or shortstop position.

** So far, only two Auburn players have entered the portal, which closes on July 13. First baseman/designated hitter Cam Hill has committed to South Alabama while catcher Ryan Dyal is still looking for a new home.