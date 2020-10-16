AuburnSports - Previewing South Carolina: Q&A with a Gamecocks reporter

Defensively, the strength has been its pass rush. JJ Enagbare, in his first year at Will Muschamp’s BUCK position, is showing some elite pass rush skills and Zacch Pickens is showing the ability to move the pocket.

He’s second in the SEC in rushing yards and has looked like a bell-cow back. You don’t necessarily look at him and think speed, but he’s deceptively fast and is built more like a linebacker than a running back. He’s been the most pleasant surprise for South Carolina fans this year.

CT: The biggest strength this year has absolutely been the Gamecocks’ run game. After losing five-star freshman MarShawn Lloyd to a torn ACL in training camp, the Gamecocks needed someone to step up and it seems like Kevin Harris is that guy.

CC: Even in their two losses, South Carolina looked competitive with Tennessee and Florida. Following the blowout win against Vandy, what have been the strengths of the team so far this year?

Ahead of Auburn's trip to Columbia, South Carolina, our Christian Clemente chatted with Collyn Taylor of GamecocksCentral.com . Dive in for his assessment of the Tigers-Gamecocks matchup and how he sees things shaking out Saturday.

CC: What do you expect out of South Carolina's defense going up against Bo Nix and the Auburn offense?

CT: After watching a Muschamp and Travaris Robinson defense for four years now, I’m expecting a lot of man coverage outside and them to try and get after Nix to try and make him uncomfortable in the pocket.

They have the cornerbacks to play man, led by Jaycee Horn, but are banged up right now and have struggled limiting big plays. If they can’t get to Nix with four, it could mean a big day downfield for the Tigers.

CC: Similarly, how will the Gamecocks offense fare against Auburn's defense?

CT: South Carolina’s going to try and run the ball first and foremost but then will try and stretch the field with Shi Smith and tight end Nick Muse, primarily. You’ll see Mike Bobo try to get Smith involved in a lot of different ways with screens, intermediate routes and a few deeper passes.

The Gamecocks have struggled in pass protection and at receiver outside of Smith, so Auburn could have a chance to get after Collin Hill.

CC: Who are some key players on both sides of the ball that Auburn fans should look out for?

CT: Harris and Smith offensively, most definitely. Muse is someone Hill’s thrown to a lot early this season and has been largely up and down and has struggled to consistently catch the football. Xavier Legette, when he’s playing well, is someone who’s a downfield threat for South Carolina.

Defensively, Enagbare and Pickens up front. Both guys have been the most productive linemen. Middle linebacker Ernest Jones is one of the most unheralded players in the SEC given his level of production. He’s everywhere and gets South Carolina into the right looks more often than not. Horn is a corner who doesn’t have the interception numbers as Mukuamu but has been the best defensive back in that room for the last three seasons.

CC: Game prediction? Who wins and why?

CT: I think it’s going to be close, and I’ll say Auburn wins 24-21 Saturday. I think South Carolina is better defensively than the performances they put together against Tennessee and Florida but I don’t think they have enough fire power offensively just yet to pull off these kinds of wins.

I say all that to say I wouldn’t be shocked if the Gamecocks were leading late or pulled off the upset.



