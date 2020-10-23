AuburnSports - Previewing Ole Miss: Q&A with a Rebels reporter

NM: I think you'll see them bounce back a bit. Arkansas had a great plan and Ole Miss never adjusted. They'll be more prepared for that -- dropping eight, playing zone -- this week. I suspect you'll see Corral check down more often and I suspect you'll see Ole Miss be more patient trying to establish the running game. I can't imagine Auburn will defend Ole Miss much differently until and unless Ole Miss runs the Tigers out of that scheme. Ole Miss wants the Tigers to be aggressive and let Corral use his feet and the middle of the field. Arkansas took that away. I also think Ole Miss will try to use more of the tempo that gave Alabama fits. For some reason, the Rebels didn't do that much in Fayetteville.

CC: The Ole Miss offense has showcased some of its strengths against Alabama, but also faltered against Arkansas, what do you expect out of them this game?

Ahead of Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss, our Christian Clemente chatted with Neal McCready of RebelGrove.com . Dive in for his assessment of the Tigers-Rebels matchup and how he sees things shaking out Saturday in Oxford.

CC: On the offensive side of the ball, who are some key players Auburn fans should look for?

NM: It all starts with Corral. He was awful against Arkansas after being brilliant against Florida, Kentucky and Alabama. Both backs are special, but Jerrion Ealy is the one capable of having a breakout game. Elijah Moore is one of the league's top receivers, but it's been tight end Kenny Yeboah who has proven to be the key to the Ole Miss offense. Arkansas took him away and the Rebels struggled. Jonathan Mingo has also had some bright spots as a wide receiver and left tackle Nick Broeker is emerging as one of the league's better linemen.

CC: Defensively, what will the Ole Miss defense need to focus on in order to beat Auburn?

NM: The Rebels were OK against Arkansas, which is the first time they could say anything remotely positive on defense this year. To have a chance Saturday, they have to continue to tackle better, continue to improve in terms of honoring their assignments and preserving gap integrity and they have to get off the field when they have a chance to. After giving up 723 yards to Alabama, the Rebels were better against Arkansas, holding the Razorbacks to 19 offensive points. Feleipe Franks did some damage, but Ole Miss contained the Hogs' ground game pretty well. To beat Auburn, they have to contain Bo Nix, not let Seth Williams beat them deep and tackle consistently. Auburn is going to score Saturday; Ole Miss has to make them work for it.

CC: Who's a player or two that can make an impact on the game from the Ole Miss defense?

NM: Sam Williams is a strong player off the edge and he has to get to Nix or make him uncomfortable for the Rebels to win. Defensive back Jalen Jordan had a big game against Arkansas and is starting to emerge as a playmaker all over the field. Also, linebacker MoMo Sanogo is a stabilizing key for Ole Miss' defense. When he's solid, as he was in Fayetteville, Ole Miss' defense has a chance to be serviceable.

CC: Game prediction? Who comes out on top and why?

NM: I think Auburn wins by 4-6 points. I just think the Tigers are too balanced on offense for Ole Miss to stop and I think Auburn is good enough on defense to prevent Ole Miss from just going wild. In the end, I see something along the lines of a 35-31 game. I think it'll be close and entertaining, but I think Auburn is simply better and will prevail. Ole Miss' one chance, in my opinion, is a fast start which forces Auburn to play catch-up. From what I've seen of the Tigers, I don't think that would work in their favor. In the end, I think Auburn scores in the mid- to high-30s and Ole Miss scores 30-34 points.








