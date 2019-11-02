NK: This a young offense that's had its explosive moments, and a defense that's performed better than expected. Is Ole Miss thinking ahead a few years for its success, or is the pressure on to win right now?

CP: The expectation is for Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee to split the reps again, as Plumlee says he's healthy after a meniscus scope during the off week. Corral was the clear frontrunner entering the season, but an injury against Cal led to Plumlee taking over and gaining the bulk of the snaps in recent weeks. Corral has the better arm but has struggled with decisions, as he's only 16-for-46 this season when progressing beyond his first read, per Pro Football Focus. Plumlee is an elite runner and surprises team with his speed, though he's completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes to this point. There's no clear-cut favorite as the back-and-forth continues.

NK: What's up with the situation at quarterback for the Rebels? How should we expect the snaps to be split Saturday?

CP: Both which is a bit of a problem when it comes to decisions. It's been known for a while that 2019 would be the season that the probation hit the roster the hardest, and Ole Miss is filled with young players who will improve as their careers go. However, with an interim athletics director and dwindling football attendance, no one knows if Matt Luke's seat is hot. That creates a win-now thought to all this that goes against development at times. The defense has been much improved and better coached compared to last season, but the offense has been bogged down most of the year for various reasons.



NK: Speaking of offense: Who are the names to know besides the quarterbacks?

CP: True freshman running back Jerrion Ealy is averaging eight yards a carry this season with more than five yards per carry coming after contact. He suffered a concussion against Texas A&M but should be good to go on Saturday. He's not getting enough carries considering his productivity so curious to see if that changes late in the season. Wide receiver Elijah Moore has 49 catches this season, and the next closest pass-catcher only has 11 receptions. It's a bit of a one-man show at receiver, as no other player has consistently gotten open and gotten quarterback's attention. Compared to past seasons, it's an effective season at receiver for the Rebels.

NK: What about the defense? Who have been the standouts this year for Mike MacIntyre's unit?

CP: Ole Miss' defensive line has been very productive this season, led by seniors Josiah Coatney and Benito Jones. JUCO transfers Lakia Henry and Sam Williams have bolstered the front seven and given the Rebels options they didn't have in 2018. Williams had little football experience before community college, and he's transitioning well as the reps add up. Ole Miss is very susceptible in the secondary -- because of personnel and the stop-the-run-first scheme.

NK: What are the keys to an Ole Miss upset?Ole Miss' issue Saturday, on paper, is how to score points, so long runs and big plays are musts if the Rebels are to keep this one in doubt in the second half. Plumlee, Ealy and other running backs Scottie Phillips and Snoop Conner have big-play potential, and Plumlee can improvise with his feet when things break down. I don't see Ole Miss sustaining drives, so it needs big plays. On defense, the Rebels have to turn Bo Nix over multiple times. It needs quick-change points and great field position.

CP: Who wins, and why? (A score prediction, too, if you're into that)I think the Auburn is just too good on the defensive front, especially against a patchwork and beat up Ole Miss offensive line. Auburn can hit some plays in the passing game, and it's not a good matchup for the Rebels against that Tigers front seven. I picked Auburn 34-13 on Thursday, and I'm still comfortable with that guess.