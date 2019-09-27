BP: For one, I actually don’t think it matters too much who starts this weekend. I think Shrader and Stevens bring fairly comparable skill sets. Stevens is of course more experienced given he’s a graduate transfer from Penn State, but Shrader proved his worth the last few weeks against Kansas State and Kentucky.

NK: One QB will have to start Saturday. Regardless of who gets that nod, what have been your impressions of Shrader and Stevens thus far this year? Does Shrader's dual-threat prowess give the Bulldogs a better chance to win?

The way it’s sounded around the building this week, Stevens will start if healthy. If that is the case he’ll bring a vastly improved passing game to The Plains. As for Shrader, he’s still a freshman but he’s plenty capable of running Joe Moorhead’s offense. I think last week’s 125 yard rushing performance was a glimpse of his dual-threat nature as well.



All that said, Shrader and Stevens are comparable runners so there’s not a huge difference there, but I think Moorhead would prefer his graduate transfer be starting the team's first real road game in a hostile environment.

------

NK: Kylin Hill has been unstoppable this year, but he's facing one of the nation's top defensive fronts Saturday. What do you expect out of his performance?

BP: I think Hill will still muster somewhere between 80-110 yards. If there’s one thing he’s proved in the first couple weeks it’s that he’ll get his yards regardless of what is thrown at him. He’s averaging almost 23 carries per game and you can expect that again, even if his yards per carry sit somewhere closer to four rather than his current mark of 6.05.

------

NK: Bo Nix hasn't turned the ball over in 14 quarters, but Miss State is tied for the most turnovers gained in the nation this season with 11. Do you expect Nix to find much success through the air against a stingy Bulldogs secondary?

BP: I think this is an interesting matchup for Nix. For one, his accuracy numbers haven’t been great, though he hasn’t turned the ball over. Some of that is just being a freshman adjusting to the speed of the game, but MSU’s got a secondary that will make you pay. The Bulldogs did struggle against Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden last week, but with cornerback Cam Dantzler aided by the recent trajectory of freshmen Martin Emerson Jr. and Jarrian Jones and the solid play of safeties Maurice Smitherman and Jaquarius Landrews, I’d expect at least one Nix interception this week.

------

NK: Who are the lead players for Miss State on that side of the ball, save for DB Cam Dantzler and LB Erroll Thompson?

BP: I think Jaquarius Landrews has had an outstanding start to the year. This is a kid who worked in a deli to help support his family while playing junior college ball before arriving at MSU. He’s as good a guy as there is out there and his sacrifices are paying off . He currently leads the team in tackles and ought to have had two interceptions against Kentucky last week. He’s a really underrated piece that’s shone out this season. I also have to mention Brian Cole. This man is an absolute blur racing around the field at nickel back. He’s a former Michigan receiver turned defensive back so he’s still learning the intricacies of that side of the ball. That aside, I really believe he’s going to be a third round pick NFL draft pick at worst. He’ll factor in both in coverage and in the pass rush. Expect him to make a few plays Saturday.

------

NK: On the other side: who are the X-factors on offense?

BP: It’s got to be the MSU passing game. Osirus Mitchell has been a standout this year as he has been far and away the team's most prolific receiver this season. If the Bulldogs can get Mitchell, Kansas State transfer Isaiah Zuber and Deddrick Thomas involved, MSU can open some more running lanes for Hill. Former No. 1 junior college receiver Stephen Guidry’s status also remains in question after he missed the Kentucky game. If he’s back, that gives Moorhead’s bunch an added guy who can stretch the defense.

------

NK: Who wins, and why?

BP: I think Auburn wins, but not comfortably. I’ll take the Tigers 27-17 in a game that will be closer than the score indicates. I’m not sold on Auburn as a whole and I think MSU’s run game will keep them in it, but that stifling defensive line will ultimately cause problems in the passing game as Stevens or Shrader won’t have time to get through their reads. Could the Bulldogs spring an upset? Sure. But MSU has won at Auburn twice since 2001 and I don’t see that changing this year.

------