AuburnSports - Previewing Georgia: Q&A with a Bulldogs reporter

AD : As I sit here today, I still expect Stetson Bennett to get the call. As bad as the offense looked under Mathis the first half (11 penalties the first half didn't help), Bennett came on and played well, completing 20 of 29 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns as Georgia outscored Arkansas in the second half 32-3. As far as Daniels, yes, he is medically cleared but there's a difference in being medically cleared and ready to play. He's got to prove that in practice this week. Could he play? Sure. It wouldn't stun me at all. But right now, I see Stetson getting the nod. As far as Daniels' strengths, he's got a big arm, no question about that. But even if he plays, mobility would be a huge question.

CC: The quarterback room remains up in the air for Georgia with D’Wan Mathis starting against Arkansas only to be benched for Stetson Bennett who did look pretty good. However, now that J.T. Daniels is medically cleared, who gets the start for Georgia, and what will they be capable of?

Ahead of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, our Christian Clemente chatted with Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com . Dive in for his assessment of the Tigers-Bulldogs matchup and how he sees the action shaking out Saturday night in Athens.

CC: In that same vein, what do you expect Georgia’s offense to be able to do on Saturday against Auburn?

AD: Will be interesting to see. Auburn's defense is obviously much better than the Razorbacks, and from what it appeared, its secondary, which was a question coming in, played pretty well. As far as what Georgia will do, I know this is cliche, but they will focus on what they do best, not so much what Auburn will try and do defensively. Getting back to the quarterbacks for a second, I do think Mathis-who is a very good runner-will come in as a change-up to whatever either Bennett or Daniels might do.

CC: Being the home opener for Georgia, how much of an impact do you think that environment will be able to have on the game?

AD: Again, will be interesting to see. Like everyone else, Georgia will be piping in crowd noise and combined with the 25,000 or so fans in attendance to make it as loud as possible, but no question it won't quite be the same. Just based on what I witnessed at Arkansas, nobody's going to have any real issue with crowd noise this year.

CC: Who are some players Auburn fans should look out for when Georgia takes the field?

AD: I'll go off the grid a little bit and try to mention some players folks might not be as aware of. On offense, everybody knows about George Pickens, but freshmen Jermaine Burton is another, exciting, young receiver who started last week, while fellow freshman Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint got a lot of reps last weekend. At tight end, the Bulldogs have 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end Darnell Washington. Also a freshman, Washington got a 26-yard pass against Arkansas and could develop into a big-time Red Zone weapon. Defensively, freshman defensive tackle Jalen Carter is one to watch. Carter hails from the same high school as Warren Sapp and has a ton of potential. At linebacker, sophomore Nakobe Dean was all over the field against the Razorbacks, while sophomore safety Lewis Cine, a highly-rated four star, takes over at safety for the graduated JR Reed.

CC: What are the keys to a Georgia victory?

AD: Eliminate mistakes is the first thing. Eleven penalties in the first half was unbelievable. Georgia won't beat Auburn like that. Second, they've got to get pressure on Bo Nix. I was really impressed with Nix as a freshman, and from what I saw of him the other day, he's even better. If Nix is able to sit back and pick his targets, Georgia will be in trouble. Offensively, the Bulldogs will have to mix it up. A one-dimensional Georgia offense won't beat the Tigers. Winning the battle of special teams is also obviously key.

CC: Game Prediction?

AD: I'm not expecting a ton of points either way. Georgia is what, a seven-point favorite? That's a little much for me. Georgia 21-17 in a close one, but the Bulldogs absolutely can't commit the same amount of penalties and the offense will have to show some semblance of balance to get the job done.



