Up front, along with Davis, Georgia will rotate seven or eight defensive linemen throughout the course of a game and not have much drop-off. Georgia is doing a little better job pressuring opposing QBs than it did last year, and I suspect you'll see them try to bring some heat this weekend in an attempt to rattle Bo Nix.

AD: There's really nobody on the defense that you would characterize as a "superstar" in the SEC, although there's ton of talented young players who continue to make their mark, like sophomore nose guard Jordan Davis, along with redshirt freshman linebacker Azeez Ojulari and freshman outside linebacker Nolan Smith. It's an extremely fast defense with excellent length, and on the back end, safeties Richard LeCounte and J.R. Reed are both three-year starters. Eric Stokes is one of the better corners in the league and former five-star Tyson Campbell is back healthy at the other corner spot.

NK: The defense, on the other hand, has been phenomenal. Who are its top playmakers, and what will they do to make life difficult for Bo Nix and company?

Offensive coordinator James Coley hasn't the most creative at calling plays, although in the past two contests against Florida and Missouri, we've seen more calls to get backs in space, i.e, outside zones, screen passes, etc. The Bulldogs will have to be as creative as they've been all year because I can't see Georgia simply lining up and running right at Auburn. That won't work against the Tigers.

AD: A lack of explosive plays has certainly been the bane of the Bulldogs this year. The reasons are somewhat complex. As good as Georgia's offensive line was projected to be, there have been lapses when it comes to run-blocking and despite some good early numbers, there have occasions where the Bulldogs haven't been quite as effective on the ground as they have in the past. Coaches haven't been without blame.

NK: Georgia's offense has underperformed in spots this year relative to where some thought this team could be. What's the diagnosis on these issues, and which ones could creep up and bite the Dawgs on Saturday?

NK: Besides Fromm, who are the X-factors on Georgia's offense to look out for?



AD: Assuming Cager (shoulder and ribs) is healthy, that's a hug deal for Georgia as he's Jake Fromm's go-to guy. Cager had over 130 yards receiving against Florida, and at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, is a tough player for opposing DBs to cover. Obviously, running back D'Andre Swift has a history of success against the Tigers, and will be a key while kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is certainly a weapon.

NK: What is the feeling around the Georgia program right now? The team is obviously still in Playoff contention, so are players and fans treating each game as such and believing they can still win it all?

AD: Fans have been frustrated by many of the issues on offense, especially after seeing what Justin Fields is doing at Ohio State, but as far as the team, it's a confident group. They appear to have shaken off the loss to South Carolina, but you haven't heard boo from anyone about the playoffs. It's always the next game and they don't seem to be putting more emphasis on this game Saturday than they have in any of the previous six conference contests.

NK: What are the keys to a Georgia win?

AD: It's Jake Fromm. To me, this game comes down to who plays the best at quarterback. When you've got to outstanding defenses like Georgia and Auburn, it comes down to the man under center. I do think both defenses will play well, and whichever of the two QBs makes the most plays, that team is going to win the game.

NK: What are the keys to an Auburn upset?

AD: The formula for opposing teams playing Georgia this year has been to slow the run first and make Jake Fromm beat them. South Carolina did just that. The Gamecocks limited Georgia's run game and got four turnovers from Fromm (three interceptions, including a Pick 6) and a fumble. Florida tried to take a page from the Gamecocks' playbook and the results were the opposite. Although Georgia just rushed for 119 yards, Fromm - who has been sacked five times all year - was brilliant completing 20 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. So they key for Auburn? At least have success defensively on first down, force the offense into as many 2nd-and-long, 3rd-and-long situations as possible and try to knock Fromm off his game.

NK: Who wins, and why?

AD: As I mentioned before, as much as folks talk about the defenses-and rightfully so-this game is about the quarterbacks. Whichever quarterback plays the best and makes the fewest mistakes, that team is going to win the game.

I've been extremely impressed with Bo Nix. He reminds me a lot of Jake Fromm at this stage of his career. This game will be as close as most are projecting. I'm aware Mr. Nix has played much better at home than on the road, and he may well play lights out again, although I do think Georgia's defense will be the best he's faced. But I'll go with the experience of Jake Fromm here to help the Bulldogs squeak one out at Jordan-Hare.

