JF: It's going to sound like coach speak but it's true, Kyle Trask will need to limit mistakes and not force his throws. The Texan has done a better job of that in the last game, deciding to take a sack rather than impulsively throwing the ball away, but he needs to continue to progress. He has done a good job of finding his open receivers, but he has held the ball bit too long on occasion.

NK: Kyle Trask has been efficient since taking over for the injured Feleipe Franks, but Auburn will likely be the best defense he's seen yet. What do you envision he'll be counted on to be Saturday? Will Florida lean on him heavily with a struggling ground game?

Trask may be forced to throw the ball a little quicker than he has so far this year against Auburn. This game reminds me of Florida's game against Mississippi State last season. Going into that matchup, UF's offensive line was still a work in progress and the Gators were set to face one of the most talented defensive lines in the country.



Dan Mullen was able to game plan around his team's weakness by throwing out to the perimeter and by utilizing jet sweeps. I expect that to happen this weekend, as Florida continues to find an answer to its issues on the ground.

-------

NK: Bring us up to speed on the injury report — who's in, who's out, and what impact/void should we expect from those positions?

JF: Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney is definitely out. Cornerback CJ Henderson, defensive end Jabari Zuniga, linebacker Ventrell Miller, wide receiver Freddie Swain and safety Jeawon Taylor all look good to return, although not all of them are 100 percent.

According to a source, Henderson felt well enough to play last week, but the staff is being extra cautious. Florida safety Shawn Davis has not received a lot of reps this week but he could factor in the game as well. He missed the game against Towson. Henderson and Zuniga returning will provide a big boost to the Gators defense. Both of these defenders will provide a challenge for a freshman quarterback. The one to watch is Davis. If he doesn't play and if Taylor is not 100 percent, that could post an issue for a Florida team that is lacking depth at safety.

Although Toney is an electrifying athlete, Florida will not miss him as much. The Gators are loaded with talent at the receiver position and have used both Josh Hammond and Jacob Copeland in that Toney role.

-------

NK: Bo Nix just had a monster game, Auburn's offensive line is improving, and its weapons are all returning to full speed. What do you think are the keys to Florida's strong defense slowing down the Tigers?

JF: Pressure. Todd Grantham's defenses are known for their aggressiveness and thats what you will see on Saturday. Jon Greenard has wrecked havoc up front the last few weeks. He leads the team with four sacks, three quarterback hurries, and in the last two games, has recorded three pass breakups and an interception. Nix will have to contend with Greenard and Jabri Zuniga, who is expected to return from an ankle injury. Prior to his injury, Zuniga recorded three sacks.

In addition to the defensive line, Florida linebacker Amari Burney and nickel Trey Dean will have big roles on Saturday. It is no secret that Auburn can run the football; Nix can run the football.

Last weekend, Towson quarterback Tom Flacco was able to dissect the UF defense for a quarter, that is until Grantham started moving Burney around to stop the bleeding. Burney is a diverse defender who can slot in at both STAR and at linebacker if needed. Meanwhile, Dean has struggled at times in his new position and has been picked on the last few games. He will need to come up in support to help stop the run and make some plays. He has the talent but he needs to start executing.

-------

NK: Who are the players to watch on defense? Do you think this is the best defensive line Auburn will play this year?

JF: I mentioned a few names above: Jon Greenard, Jabari Zuniga, Amari Burney and Trey Dean. I think the other obvious defenders are CJ Henderson and Brad Stewart. Henderson is returning from an ankle sprain and is most likely one of the best corners out there. Florida has missed him the last few games. ad his ability to sniff out the ball.

Meanwhile, Stewart is the most athletic safety Florida has on its roster. He is also a ball hawk. With Shawn Davis still dealing with an injury and is uncertain whether or not he will play, Stewart will be counted on to produce.

-------

NK: On the flip side of the ball: who are the offensive X-factors for Dan Mullen?

JF: Apart from Kyle Trask, three names come to mind on offense: Kyle Pitts, Josh Hammond and Emory Jones.

I could have mentioned a plethora of receivers or even running backs Lamical Perine or Dameon Pierce, but I think Pitts, Hammond and Jones could make a difference. Since Trask has taken over the starting role, Pitts has become the quarterback's favorite target. In Florida's win over Towson, Pitts had 28 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. At 6-foot-6, Pitts can be a mismatch nightmare for defenses and Florida has utilized him plenty the last two games with Trask in charge. Hammond has seen his role expand since Toney's injury.

Although the veteran receiver has always been a consistent pass catcher, probably with the softest hands in that unit's room, he is now racking up the yards on the ground. As I mentioned above, I can see Florida utilize jet sweeps and quick passes out to the perimeter, Hammond would be a likely target for those passes.

Although Trask is the starting quarterback, it would not surprise me to see Jones for a few packages on Saturday. Mullen rolled out Jones against Georgia last season and I could see that again this weekend. Trask is more comfortable inside the pocket, while Jones can threaten with his legs. So for a team struggling to run the ball, Jones would add a wrinkle.

-------

NK: Who wins, and why?

JF: This was a tough pick this week. Prior to Auburn's game against Mississippi State, I was pretty confident in picking Florida. However, Bo Nix turned a corner in that win over the Bulldogs that made me pause. I am still giving the edge to the Gators simply because they are the home team and Nix is still a freshman quarterback. Florida has a talented defensive front that will be looking to pressure Nix in a hostile environment. I expect it to be a close, low scoring affair but I think Florida wins 20-17.

-------