AUBURN | No. 7 Auburn has 13 sacks this season, good enough to rank 4th in the SEC.

But there’s been opportunities for more, and that’s an area the Tigers’ defenders are trying to improve going into this Saturday’s showdown at No. 10 Florida.



“You go in film and you look at the start to it, you know the pressure, I feel like we can do a lot of that by cleaning up our technique with our stats — just more about finishing our move faster or just finishing,” said senior defensive end Marlon Davidson, who is second on the team with 2.5 sacks.



“I missed two sacks last week against Mississippi State, and that kind of crushed me when I watched it on film; if I had just took an extra step here, I would’ve got there. You know what I mean? The fundamental part of the game, I feel like we can clean up that and I feel like we’ll finish on the quarterback more often.”