Prep guide for the Clemson Regional

With NCAAs starting Friday, here are the quick-hitting facts for the teams in the Clemson Regional.

Auburn (39-15, 11-13 SEC)

The Tigers have not advanced to the Super Regionals since 2017, but look to change that with their onslaught of young power hitters. Led by SEC Freshman of the Year, Bri Ellis, Auburn has hit 84 homers this season — the third-most in a season in program history.

Backing the Auburn offense in the circle has been the trio of Maddie Penta, Shelby Lowe and KK Dismukes. Penta's 258 strikeouts this season ranks second in the SEC.

Notable fact: Auburn took two games from Louisiana in the 2015 Super Regional to advance to the Women's College World Series for the first time in program history.

Louisiana (45-11, 23-4 Sun Belt)

The Ragin' Cajuns are making their 23rd consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Sun Belt Tournament for the 17th time since the inception of the tournament 22 years ago.

Louisiana has won 13 in a row, riding momentum from a dominant month of May from pitcher Meghan Schorman. In 23.2 innings of work in May, opponents are batting .151, good for a 0.30 ERA for Schorman.

Seven players for the Ragin' Cajuns that have played at least 45 games are batting over .350, with three players in double figures for home runs.

Notable fact: Louisiana has reached Championship Sunday of a regional in its last 13 appearances.

Clemson (39-15, 14-10 ACC)

Clemson pitchers boast the lowest ERA in the ACC and rank Top 10 nationally in the category, thanks to a couple of sophomores.

Valerie Cagle has been the primary starter for the Tigers, posting a 2.05 ERA in over 146 innings of work. Meanwhile, Reagan Spencer has the best ERA in the ACC and eighth-best in the nation at 1.07.

Offensively, Alia Logoleo is red-hot coming out of the ACC Tournament, where she hit .600, while Sam Russ is making history on the base paths. Russ is 25-for-25 in stolen base attempts this season and is first among active D1 players for most career stolen bases.

Notable fact: Clemson's softball program is only in its third season, but has made the NCAA Tournament in two of the three seasons.

UNC Wilmington (32-13, 11-8 CAA)

The Seahawks are making their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament as a 3-seed.

They did so behind the sixth-lowest team ERA among D1 programs, posting a 1.73 ERA this season.

As a team, UNC Wilmington has only hit 18 home runs this season and has just three players batting over .300.

Notable fact: UNC Wilmington is unbeaten this season when leading after the first inning.



