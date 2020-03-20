Prattville standout talks recent offer from Auburn
College coaches aren’t allowed to make off-campus evaluations due to the coronavirus-induced dead period.
For Ian Jackson, it hasn’t mattered.
Jackson, a standout from Prattville, has earned offers recently from Alabama, Georgia and LSU. On Tuesday, he added another. This one from Auburn.
“Coach Travis Williams texted me and I called him back,” Jackson said. “He made sure my family was in the room and then told me they were offering.”
Jackson was pleasantly surprised.
“It felt good,” Jackson said. “It felt real good to get offered by Auburn. I was happy and my family was happy, too. They were ecstatic.”
Williams, who coaches linebackers at Auburn, would be Jackson’s position coach – Auburn is recruiting Jackson to play inside linebacker. Jackson has a good relationship with Williams, as well as Al Pogue, his area recruiter.
“Coach Pogue recruited me when he was at West Virginia,” Jackson said. “He’s a real cool guy. We talked a lot when he was at West Virginia and we’re starting to talk even more now that he’s at Auburn. We have a real good connection.”
Jackson had planned to take visits this spring, but had to postpone due to the dead period. As a result, he has slowed his recruitment. He doesn’t list any favorites and doesn’t plan to make a commitment anytime soon.
“I’m just going to take some time to think about everything,” Jackson said. “I was thinking of having a decision made by the time the season starts, but with all this virus stuff going around, I’ll probably wait.”
Rivals ranks Jackson, who is 6-2 and 210 pounds, the No. 15 recruit in Alabama in the 2021 class.
Excited to announce that I have received an offer from Auburn University!!#WarEagle @T_WILL4REAL @coachalpogue @CoachGusMalzahn @coachcalebross @GrangerShook @CoachMellown pic.twitter.com/WOiMwpyHPh— Ian Jackson (@IMJack003) March 18, 2020