College coaches aren’t allowed to make off-campus evaluations due to the coronavirus-induced dead period. For Ian Jackson, it hasn’t mattered. Jackson, a standout from Prattville, has earned offers recently from Alabama, Georgia and LSU. On Tuesday, he added another. This one from Auburn. “Coach Travis Williams texted me and I called him back,” Jackson said. “He made sure my family was in the room and then told me they were offering.”

Jackson was pleasantly surprised. “It felt good,” Jackson said. “It felt real good to get offered by Auburn. I was happy and my family was happy, too. They were ecstatic.” Williams, who coaches linebackers at Auburn, would be Jackson’s position coach – Auburn is recruiting Jackson to play inside linebacker. Jackson has a good relationship with Williams, as well as Al Pogue, his area recruiter. “Coach Pogue recruited me when he was at West Virginia,” Jackson said. “He’s a real cool guy. We talked a lot when he was at West Virginia and we’re starting to talk even more now that he’s at Auburn. We have a real good connection.”