Justin Powell didn't necessarily take Auburn seriously at first.

To be fair, the Tigers first contacted him after his freshman season in 2016. They finished 11-20 that season and Bruce Pearl's promises of improvement seemed spurious, though everything Pearl told Powell to expect during the subsequent seasons has unfolded like a film script.

Then Auburn made the Final Four. Powell, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from suburban Louisville, Ky., immediately changed his view.

"It opened everybody’s eyes. It shows that they can do everything that any other program can do," Powell said after making an official visit to the Plains last weekend. "They’re just beginning their dynasty right now. That’s a big thing for them."

Pearl and his staff believe Powell can help push the program to even bigger heights. Though Auburn's interest was piqued when Powell was playing for the Atlanta Celtics as a youngster, Powell became a nationally known recruit as a sophomore after averaging 11 points per game and shooting better than 50 percent from long range for Louisville (Ky.) Trinity.

Powell's journey then took an odd turn. He elected to spent his junior season at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, but says he became homesick and transferred back to his hometown school — North Oldham High in Goshen, Ky. He was forced to sit out his junior season due to the transfer, which prompted some schools to back down in their pursuit of his signature.

Auburn wasn't one of them.

That choice proved fruitful when Powell resumed his career this summer with the Indy Heat. He scored 28 points during his first game in the Nike EYBL summer league and went 8-of-17 from long range during his first two games. The EYBL moved its three-point line back to international distance this summer, which means Powell likely won't be affected by the NCAA's decision to move its three-point line back ahead of the 2019-20 season.

"The new technology ... makes it easier to get in the gym whenever you want and get up a couple hundred shots in the morning," Powell said. "Right now, we’re expanding my range. That’s definitely valuable at the next level."