AuburnSports - Powell transferring

The source expects Powell to seek a school closer to his home in Prospect, Ky.

Justin Powell is expected to put his name in the transfer portal this week, a source confirms to AuburnSports.com.

Powell's freshman season got off to a strong start before he suffered a concussion and missed the final 17 games of the season.

In 10 games, Powell averaged 11.7 points, 6,1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He shot 44.2 percent from 3-point range. Brought in as a shooting guard, Powell had to play point guard while another talented freshman, Sharife Cooper, waited for the NCAA to rule on his eligibility.

Powell was injured in a game at Texas A&M Jan. 2 and was unable to return to any basketball activities until the last couple of weeks of the season.

Powell signed with Auburn in the 2020 class. He was expected to move back to shooting guard and be a big part of AU's backcourt in 2021-22.

The Tigers will have to fill his roster spot in the transfer portal or the spring signing period, which begins April 14.