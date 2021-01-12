AuburnSports - Powell returns to practice

Justin Powell, who’s missed the last two games with a head injury, returned to practice on Monday for Auburn.

Auburn might be getting another reinforcement at guard ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Georgia.

On the season, Powell is third in scoring, averaging 11.7 points per game and leads the team in rebounding and assists, averaging 6.1 and 4.7 per game.

After being recruited to play shooting guard, Powell was thrust into the point guard position with Sharife Cooper awaiting his eligibility review.

Now that Cooper is back, Powell will still have duties as the backup point guard, but can transition back to his natural position in the starting lineup.

Auburn plays Georgia at 6 p.m. CST with the game broadcasted on SEC Network.



