AuburnSports - Powell named SEC Freshman of the Week

Powell named SEC Freshman of the Week
Making just his second career start, and playing in his fifth game as a point guard, Justin Powell shined against Memphis, earning himself the SEC Freshman of the Week award.
Against Memphis, Powell had a team-high 26 points along with eight rebounds and two assists.
Powell shot 9-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from deep.
Auburn won 74-71 against Memphis.
“It took an incredible effort by Justin Powell who’s been named the Freshman of the Week by the SEC,” head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Both his ability to score, handle pressure and defend. He was the leading rebounder, he just had an incredible game.”
Through Auburn’s first five games, Powell is leading the team in scoring (16.8 points per game), rebounding (6.4 per game), tied for assists (3.4 per game) and leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage, shooting 53.3% from beyond-the-arc.
Even though it’d be easy for him to be uncomfortable in a position he’s never played before, Powell says he feels completely fine at point guard.
“I’m just really comfortable at it,” Powell said about playing point guard after the Memphis game. “Playing out of position right now, a lot of people say I’m not as comfortable or I shouldn’t be as comfortable, but I feel completely comfortable in that position especially because BP’s giving me all that confidence and guys are out there giving me confidence.”
NOT A MEMBER?
JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.