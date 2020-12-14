AuburnSports - Powell named SEC Freshman of the Week

Making just his second career start, and playing in his fifth game as a point guard, Justin Powell shined against Memphis, earning himself the SEC Freshman of the Week award.

Against Memphis, Powell had a team-high 26 points along with eight rebounds and two assists.

Powell shot 9-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from deep.

Auburn won 74-71 against Memphis.

“It took an incredible effort by Justin Powell who’s been named the Freshman of the Week by the SEC,” head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Both his ability to score, handle pressure and defend. He was the leading rebounder, he just had an incredible game.”



