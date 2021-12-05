Gordon to come in ‘ready to work’

AUBURN | When Powell Gordon straps on his pads and steps onto the Auburn practice fields for the first time this spring, he knows exactly where he’ll be lining up on defense. The standout from Auburn (Ala.) High, who has been committed to the Tigers since February, spent the weekend on an official visit to his future home. “I’m going to play middle linebacker but they said they could use me on the edge sometimes,” said Gordon, who will enroll at AU in January. “They expect me to come in there and be ready to work. They kind of tell me you’ve got to come prepared but it’s nothing you’ve never seen before. So you've just got to come ready.”

Gordon is expected to start out playing middle linebacker at Auburn. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Before he hits the practice fields, Gordon will go through winter workouts, his first taste of a college training and conditioning program. That should help him bulk up to play inside in the always physical SEC. “Of course, I’m going to put weight on but they said don’t really worry about it. I’m already about 210 and they probably want me about 230. So I should get there pretty quick,” Gordon said. Gordon has visited the University countless times but this weekend really stood out. “It was really good. It was different than anything I’ve done before,” said Gordon. “We got to see everything in-depth and, of course, I’m already 1,000 percent committed but it just made it that much better. “We had this really good dinner on Saturday. That was like the best food I’ve ever had. Other than that, seeing everything and meeting with the coaches really personally and having my family here was a big highlight.”