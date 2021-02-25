AuburnSports - Powell Gordon to Auburn: 'This is all like a dream coming true'

"From three years old, when I can remember starting to watch football, Auburn was the first school I watched. My dad went there, my grandpa went there, and now I am committing to them, so this is all like a dream coming true."

"I grew up an Auburn fan. It was my dream school, and I just grew up loving Auburn," Gordon said. "For all of this to happen, it means a lot to me and my family.

Auburn offered Powell Gordon on Feb. 18. Seven days later, he is committed to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound hometown player out of Auburn (Ala.) High watched different head coaches lead the Tigers inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the new staff leading the program on the Plains impressed him a little differently.

"The first impression of (head) coach (Bryan) Harsin, coach (Derek) Mason and coach (Jeff) Schmedding has been great," Gordon said. "They all seem like great coaches that know a lot about what they are doing, and they really make recruiting personable.

"That really made Auburn stand out that much more. Each coach I have talked to has really impressed me and been very personable. it was just different with them."

Auburn beat out schools like Duke and Vanderbilt. Harsin was very involved in Powell's recruitment, and the linebacker is excited about what lies ahead.

"Coach Harsin is not only personable, but he seems like he is a great football mind, too," Gordon said. "He has that finish 1-0 mentality, and to just focus on the task in front of you, and to finish that strong each time. I like his mentality, I like his personality, and he seems like he is going to be a great coach to play for."

The coach Powell will spend the most time with is Schemming, Auburn's inside linebackers coach.

"We have talked a lot, and he is another coach that I think will be great," said Powell. "First off, he keeps it real and personal, and those things stood out right away. He really got to know me, I got to know him, and we have really connected well.

"Outside of getting to know one another, we have talked about my versatility, how he likes me at inside linebacker now, but that I could help in other ways. I like everything he has said, and how he has recruited me so far."

The 2022 recruiting class will be Harsin's first full class at Auburn, and Powell feels good about the future.

"This is very exciting for me, and now I will be able to play a big role in the Harsin era, so I am happy about my commitment. I think the future is going to be great, and I am excited to be a part of it."