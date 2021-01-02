AuburnSports - Powell goes down with head injury against A&M

Already down a point guard in Sharife Cooper, Auburn may be down another going forward after starter Justin Powell was injured against Texas A&M. Late in the first half, Powell fell and hit his head. He did not start the second half. Powell subbed in for two minutes in the second half before exiting the game and not returning.





Justin Powell against Arkansas. (Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics)

“He banged his head there late in the first half. We didn't start him in the second half because we were kinda still evaluating him a little bit,” head coach Bruce Pearl said. “He went in there, and it just didn't look right, didn't look good, didn't feel good. So he's got a head injury, and he will be evaluated when we get back to Auburn.” Powell came into the game second on the team in scoring and leading the team in both assists and rebounds. In 21 minutes of play against the Aggies, he scored two points on his two free-throw attempts. If Powell is unable to go against Ole Miss, that leaves Allen Flanigan as the only player on the roster with experience at point guard with Cooper still not cleared by the NCAA.