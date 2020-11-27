AuburnSports - Powell does a 'terrific job' in first collegiate game

Making his collegiate debut, Justin Powell didn’t look much like a freshman.

Powell arrived at Auburn as a 3-star shooting guard, but Bruce Pearl quickly started having him play some point guard.

The Goshen, Kentucky, native looked comfortable at the position in Auburn’s win over St. Joe’s, scoring 17 points. Powell also had seven rebounds and didn’t turn the ball over once.

He shot 4-of-10 from the field, 3-of-5 from deep and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the charity strike. Four of the free throws came in overtime, two of which pushed Auburn’s lead to two possessions with 16 seconds remaining.

Head coach Bruce Pearl liked what he saw out of his freshman guard.

“But to play that game and not have a turnover. We ask a lot of our point guard and I thought he did a terrific job,” Pearl said. “Great, great debut for Justin. Get to the foul line, make all his free throws, knock down some big threes. He played with confidence. I wanted him to shoot even more. I want him to shoot it when he’s open.”



