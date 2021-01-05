AuburnSports - Powell "day-to-day" after head injury

“He’s day-to-day as far as the head injury he sustained against Texas A&M,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said.

After getting banged up against Texas A&M, starting point guard Justin Powell may be unavailable for the Ole Miss game on Wednesday night.

Late in the first half against the Aggies, Powell fell and hit his head. The team evaluated him and he returned for two minutes off the bench in the second half, but opted to pull him.

We didn't start him in the second half because we were kinda still evaluating him a little bit,” Pearl said after the game. “He went in there, and it just didn't look right, didn't look good, didn't feel good. So he's got a head injury, and he will be evaluated when we get back to Auburn.”

Powell leads the team in both assists and rebounds, averaging 4.7 and 6.1 per game, and is second in scoring, averaging 11.7 per game.

If Powell is unable to go, Pearl said the point guard position will be by committee with Allen Flanigan being the only player with any point guard experience this year.