AuburnSports - Potential hiring timelines

With Washington bowing out due to COVID-19, Oregon is in the Pac-12 championship game against undefeated and 15th-ranked USC. The game is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. CT on FOX. Cristobal won’t be happy with any disruptions to his game preparations so if he’s Auburn’s choice, there won’t be any official announcement until after the game. One additional thought: the SEC Championship game will be televised at 7 p.m. CT Saturday to a large national audience on CBS.

AUBURN | Coaching searches are about finding the right coach and making the right offer. But you’ve got to have the right timing too.

BILLY NAPIER, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach

The 19th-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns play No. 13 Coastal Carolina Saturday in the Sun Belt Championship game at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Chanticleers are undefeated while Louisiana has lost just one game, 30-27 to Coastal on Oct. 14. This is a big game for Napier, and like Cristobal, he won’t want any extra distractions before kickoff.

Earliest potential announcement: Saturday evening

KEVIN STEELE, Auburn defensive coordinator/interim head coach

This one is easy. Steele is in Auburn and presumably willing and able to accept a permanent promotion to the head coach position at any time. If Steele is the choice, Auburn should make the move before Wednesday, which is the early signing day for football.

Earliest potential announcement: Right now

HUGH FREEZE, Liberty head coach

The Flames regular season came to an end after their game against Coastal was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues in the Liberty program. It’s unclear if No. 22 Liberty will receive a bowl bid. One ESPN analyst projects them to play in the Gasparilla Bowl. If a Power 5 school comes after Freeze, I’d expect him to be interested right away regardless of any potential postseason games.

Earliest potential announcement: Right now

STEVE SARKISIAN, Alabama offensive coordinator

This one is interesting as the top-ranked Tide are in position to be playing until the national championship game Jan. 11 and at least the semifinal on Jan. 1. However, when Kirby Smart was hired as Georgia’s head coach in 2015, he continued to serve as Alabama’s defensive coordinator through the Tide’s 45-40 win over Clemson in the national championship game. When Lane Kiffin was hired by FAU in 2016, he coached the semifinal matchup against Washington but was let go before the loss to Clemson in the title game with Nick Saban promoting Sarkisian from analyst to offensive coordinator. Saban will be open to any of his assistants moving up the coaching ladder but won’t want any distractions. The Tide plays Florida in the SEC Championship game Saturday.

Earliest potential announcement: Late Saturday night