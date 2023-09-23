That said, Hugh Freeze certainly sees plenty of room for improvement after AU totaled 220 rushing yards in last Saturday’s 45-13 win over Stamford.

That may come as a bit of a surprise, but the Tigers are averaging 215.7 rushing yards per game, which is more than 10 yards better than second-best Tennessee.

“We really didn't didn't run the ball as well as I'd hoped in this past game,” said Freeze. “But you know, we've said all along we feel good about that room and I think it's important that we keep them fresh.”

Quarterback Payton Thorne leads AU with 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Only one of AU’s tailbacks, sophomore Damari Alston, has totaled more than 100 rushing yards through the first three games.

Alston is averaging 39.7 yards per game, junior Jarquez Hunter 45.0 in two games, freshman Jeremiah Cobb 26.7 and junior Brian Battie 19.3.

“We'll continue to keep rotating them and trying to use them in different packages,” said Freeze. “And Jeremiah really gives us some flexibility too. Think he can do a lot of things that we haven't even really gotten to yet, even in the pass game. So he's dangerous with the ball in his hands.

“We will continue to explore ways to to get our best guys on the field.”

Under Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, AU has used a lot of RPO’s in its offense, which puts a lot of the decisions to run or pass in the hands of Thorne.

The Tigers’ passing offense ranks just 12th in the conference averaging 212.3 yards per game.

“We need each other when it all comes down to it,” said leading receiver Jay Fair. “The better we can run the ball, the better we’ll be able to pass the ball. So that’s the goal – consistency in both those aspects.”

Auburn plays at Texas A&M Saturday morning. Kickoff at Kyle Field is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.