Potential breakout seniors

Most of these guys have played, but none have established themselves as full-time starters. They’ve persevered, however, and enter their senior season with an opportunity to finish on a high note.

AUBURN | We’ve all got our preseason lists, right. Most of them are about the best returning players or impact newcomers. But I’ve got a bit of a different angle taking a look at five seniors who could have breakout seasons.

1. WR SHEDRICK JACKSON

Injuries limited Jackson last season but he did come on to make a 37-yard reception in the Iron Bowl and catch three passes in the Citrus Bowl. He’s Auburn’s most experienced returning receiver among a young group so his experience will be an asset. Jackson has already established himself as one of the team’s best blocking wideouts, which should give him a role in an offense that’s expected to be built around All-SEC running back Tank Bigsby. Jackson missed spring with an injury so this will be a very important fall camp for the Hoover, Ala., native as he works to become a more productive receiver. Going into this season, Jackson has 10 career receptions for 130 yard and no touchdowns.

2. EDGE T.D. MOULTRY

Moultry has played in 49 games with 3.5 career sacks. He’s had his moments with a sack against LSU last season and one against Florida in 2019, but inconsistencies and perhaps a lack of confidence have kept him from turning the corner from a player with promise to one with consistent production. Moultry has pressed on through the disappointments, however, and enters his senior season with an opportunity to earn a starting position and become that pass-rushing force off the edge that Auburn has missed the last three seasons.

3. RB SHAUN SHIVERS

There’s been a lot of buzz about freshman Jarquez Hunter this summer, which is well deserved, but perhaps takes away from expectations for Shivers this fall. Bigsby is the clear starter and workhorse, but there will be competition for carries behind him with Shivers and Hunter the favorites. Don’t discount Shivers, who has rushed for 933 yards and seven touchdowns on 187 carries in his career. Shivers has steadily gotten better over his four years at Auburn and is a good fit in the new offense under Mike Bobo, which should feature a lot of inside zone. Shivers’ ability to break tackles and his breakaway speed could be a great compliment to Bigsby, who is sure to wear down defenders.

4. OL AUSTIN TROXELL

You could really pick any of Auburn’s seven senior offensive linemen for this list but I chose Troxell because he’s overcome three serious knee injuries in his career — two in high school and another in 2019 — to get to this point. Troxell started the final four games of last season, left tackle against Alabama, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, and right tackle against Northwestern. He’ll be in a tight battle to win a starting position during fall camp with Alec Jackson returning at left tackle and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle along with some backups coming off a good offseason including Brendan Coffey.

5. LB CHANDLER WOOTEN

It’s been quite a year for Wooten, who graduated and had a son while opting out of last season to concentrate on his family. A lot of players would call it a career or transfer after a year away, but Wooten chose to return and is coming off an outstanding spring. Wooten, who is on track to receive his master’s in December, should be a key team leader this season and a top backup at linebacker behind Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe. If he continues his momentum from the spring, Wooten has the potential to more than double his career total of 45 tackles.