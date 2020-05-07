This position is pretty straightforward with Nix the returning starter and Sandberg returning as his backup. Nix gives Auburn one of the SEC’s best quarterbacks and a player that thrives in pressure situations. Sandberg is a dependable backup that has some real dual-threat ability. Garnett is going to take some time to develop and should redshirt barring a serious injury to Nix.

AUBURN | Auburn was unable to hold spring practice and it remains unclear when the players will be able to return to campus. But with spring semester completed, we thought it would be a good time to update a potential depth chart for the start of preseason practice.

RUNNING BACK

1. D.J. Williams, So.

2. Tank Bigsby, TFr.

3. Shaun Shivers, Jr.

4. Harold Joiner, So.

5. Mark-Antony Richards, RFr.

6. Malik Miller, Sr.

This should be one of the most interesting position battles to watch this fall with at least four of the group capable of winning the starting position. Williams was the backup who ended up starting two games last season. He has the potential to be a quality SEC running back if he takes a step forward in his development. Bigsby is the most talented running back Auburn has signed since Kerryon Johnson and should be right in the thick of the race for the starting position and a big part of the playing rotation. Shivers cemented himself into Iron Bowl history with his run over Xavier McKinney for an 11-yard touchdown and is certainly capable of doing more in his third season. Joiner and Richards are both wildcards with a lot of potential and Miller has an important role in the passing game as a blocker and receiver.

WIDE RECEIVER

Split End (9)

1. Seth Williams, Jr.

2. Kobe Hudson, TFr.

3. J.J. Evans, TFr.

Flanker (2)

1. Anthony Schwartz, Jr.

2. Zach Farrar, Sr.

3. Elijah Canion, TFr.

Slot (3)

1. Eli Stove, Sr.

2. Ja’Varrius Johnson, RFr.

Big slot (5)

1. Shedrick Jackson, Jr.

2. Ze’Vian Capers, TFr.

Auburn needs to have a healthy Williams, Schwartz and Stove on the field together as much as possible this season, especially early on as a talented group of freshmen gain experience and confidence. Williams is the star of the group and already getting mentioned as a potential first round draft pick in 2021. Schwartz oozes big-play ability and one of the main goals for new offensive coordinator Chad Morris has to be putting him in position to use his world-class speed. If he can stay healthy, Stove could have a breakout season this fall.

I consider a lot of the positions interchangeable. The freshmen will learn one spot at a time but most of the veterans can easily switch between two or three spots. Jackson has proven to be a good run blocker. Now it’s time for him to start showing off more of his receiving skills. Farrar is a bit of a wildcard with a great combination of size and speed. He just needs to be more consistent. Of the freshmen, Hudson and Canion probably have the most potential out of the gate but I wouldn’t rule any of them out of the rotation.

TIGHT END/H-BACK

1. John Samuel Shenker, Jr.

2. Luke Deal, RFr.

3. Tyler Fromm, RFr.

4. Brandon Frazier, TFr.

5. J.J. Pegues, TFr.

This is the most exciting group of tight ends and H-backs at Auburn in quite a while. The group should get a big boost from Morris, who likes to feature the position in his offense. Shenker, who has played in 25 games with five starts, looks ready to take his game to the next level. Deal and Fromm came in last fall with a lot of potential and Frazier might be the most talented tight end to sign with Auburn since C.J. Uzomah. Pegues is a bowling ball and surprisingly athletic at 6-foot-2 and 298 pounds. I think he'll have a role to play this fall.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Left tackle

1. Alec Jackson, Jr.

2. Justin Osborne, RFr.

3. Kilian Zierer, Jr.

4. Prince Michael Sammons, Sr.

Left guard

1. Tashawn Manning, Jr.

2. Kameron Stutts, So.

3. Tate Johnson, TFr.

Center

1. Nick Brahms, Jr.

2. Jalil Irvin, So.

3. Avery Jernigan, TFr.

Right guard

1. Keiondre Jones, RFr.

2. Brandon Council, Jr.

3. Kamaar Bell, RFr.

Right tackle

1. Brodarious Hamm, Jr.

2. Austin Troxell, Jr.

3. Brenden Coffey, Jr.

4. Jeremiah Wright, TFr.

This position is so wide open that the only slots I feel confident about are Brahms as the starting center and Hamm as the starting right tackle. At left tackle, I could see Jackson, Osborne or Zierer winning the starting position or Troxell or Council lining up over there and winning the job. That’s the most wide open position on the team. I listed Jackson No. 1 for now because he spent the most time with the second-team last year. At the two guard positions, I think the starters will come from Manning, Jones, Council, Stutts or Irvin. At right tackle, I think it’s Hamm’s job to lose unless they move him to guard.

While losing six seniors and four starters from last year’s group, I think it’s a big plus that Auburn will go into preseason practice with 17 players competing for five spots. It’s a shame this position couldn’t get sorted out a bit more in the spring under new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr. He’ll have to start whittling it down quickly once they finally suit up.