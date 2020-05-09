AUBURN | Auburn was unable to hold spring practice and it remains unclear when the players will be able to return to campus. But with spring semester completed, we thought it would be a good time to update a potential depth chart for the start of preseason practice.

Defensive tackle

1. Tyrone Truesdell, Sr.

2. Dre Butler, Jr.

3. Jay Hardy, TFr.

Defensive tackle

1. Coyniss Miller Jr., Jr.

2. DaQuan Newkirk, Sr.

3. Marquis Burks, Jr.

4. Daniel Foster-Allen

Buck

1. Derick Hall, So.

2. T.D. Moultry, Sr.

3. Colby Wooden, RFr.

4. Romello Height, TFr.

Even with the loss of Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe, Auburn’s defensive line has plenty of depth and talent to be a strength of the defense. If a few players can take step forward, it could once again be one of the SEC’s best. With 15 defensive linemen to work with and a lot of positional versatility within the group, Rodney Garner should be able to create a lot of competition and find the right combinations of starters, backups and situational packages.

If Bryant and Truesdell can build on the experience they’ve gained over the past three seasons, the two seniors should be key leaders of the group and perhaps have breakout seasons. Miller and Newkirk both have a lot of potential. Miller just needs to sharpen his focus and Newkirk just needs to stay healthy. Moultry is another senior that still has the potential to play at a higher level. He’ll be competing at Buck with some talented underclassmen led by Hall, who could blossom into a strong pass rusher this fall. Garner brought in a big and talented defensive line class and a number of them should play a big role, especially Butler, Walker and Hardy.

LINEBACKERS

Inside

1. K.J. Britt, Sr.

2. Chandler Wooten, Sr.

3. O.C. Brothers, RFr.

4. Kameron Brown, RFr.

5. Cam Riley, TFr.

Outside

1. Owen Pappoe, So.

2. Zakoby McClain, Jr.

3. Josh Marsh, So.

4. Wesley Steiner, TFr.

5. Desmond Tisdol, TFr.

This group is loaded with talent, experience and depth. Led by Britt, Auburn should have one of the SEC’s best linebacker corps. The key will be keeping the top four healthy while also getting as many reps as possible for the talented group of underclassmen, who will be counted on in 2021, 22 and beyond. It’ll be interesting to see which one of the first- or second-year linebackers step up and show they’ll be ready to step into the rotation after Britt and Wooten graduate. Pappoe showed last season that Travis Williams will elevate a true freshman that proves he’s ready. While I’d be surprised to see any of Auburn’s top four returning linebackers lose their spot, I expect at least one of the newcomers like Steiner to make a strong push.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Cornerback

1. Roger McCreary, Jr.

2. Jaylin Simpson, RFr.

3. Devan Barrett, Sr.

4. Jashawn Sheffield, RFr.

Cornerback

1. Nehemiah Pritchett, So.

2. Marco Domio, Jr.

3. Traivon Leonard, Sr.

4. Eric Reed Jr, TFr.

Nickel

1. Christian Tutt, Jr.

2. Jordyn Peters, Sr.

3. Ladarius Tennison, TFr.

Safety

1. Jamien Sherwood, Jr.

2. Zion Puckett, RFr.

3. Chris Thompson, TFr.

Safety

1. Smoke Monday, Jr.

2. Matthew Hill, So.

3. Malcolm Askew, Jr.

This is the biggest area of concern on defense with four of the five starters from last season moving on. A lot will be put on McCreary’s shoulders as the top returning cornerback, and developing another starter opposite him and depth behind him has to be the No. 1 goal of Kevin Steele going into preseason drills. Pritchett flashed some ability last fall and Domio was signed to come in and play right away. It would be huge if one of the veteran backups like Barrett or Leonard could raise their level and earn a spot in the rotation. Simpson has a lot of potential as does his high school teammate, Sheffield, who is moving over from wide receiver. Both those guys will have a chance to play as will signee Reed, who will get a first look at corner.

Tutt and Peters should give Auburn plenty of experience at the nickel position although they may need to develop another inside player with more coverage ability. Perhaps one of the corners or Tennison could fill that role. Tennison is one of the most athletic players from AU’s 2020 class and should see the field this fall.

Safety should be in good hands with Sherwood and Monday, who have made a lot of plays over the past two seasons as the primary backups. They’re both in perfect position to step in and be impact starters. Depth is an issue behind them, and the potential move of Hill from receiver would be a big help. Puckett looks like he could develop into a future starter and Thompson has the makeup to play right away coming out of high school.