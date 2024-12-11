Post-Signing Day depth chart: Offense

Below, is a look at a potential depth chart on offense with AU's returning players and signees from the 2025 class..

The Tigers still have a lot of work to do in the transfer portal, but many of the freshmen will be competing for spots in the playing rotation right away.

QUARTERBACK

1. Walker White, RFr. (6-3, 225) -OR-

1. Deuce Knight, TFr. (6-4, 210)

Payton Thorne has run out of eligibility while Hank Brown and Holden Geriner are both transferring. That's AU's top three quarterbacks on the depth chart for 2024. White is back and will compete with Knight and probably two transfer once spring practice gets underway.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Damari Alston, Sr. (5-9, 209)

2. Jeremiah Cobb, Jr. (5-11, 196)

3. Alvin Henderson, TFr. (5-10, 200)

Jarquez Hunter, AU's fourth all-time leading rusher, is moving on, which opens up a big competition for the starting job, Alston and Cobb have certainly paid their dues as long-time backups, Henderson joins the program as ASHAA's all-time leading rusher and AU is planning to add at least one running back from the portal.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Cam Coleman, So. (6-3, 197)

SLOT RECEIVER

1. Malcolm Simmons, So. (6-0, 179)

2. Sam Jackson, Sr. (5-10, 187)

3. Bryce Cain, RFr. (5-10, 150)

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Perry Thompson, So. (6-3, 222)

2. Sam Turner, TFr. (6-2, 195)

KeAndre Lambert-Smith is out of eligibility after an outstanding season while both Camden Brown and Caleb Burton are transferring away. AU signed three receivers with Turner enrolling in January, and brothers Duke and Erick Smith enrolling this summer. With just one upperclassman, AU is looking for a veteran wideout in the portal.

TIGHT END

1. Brandon Frazier, Sr. (6-7, 262)

2. Rico Walker, So. (6-2, 246)

3. Hollis Davidson, TFr. (6-5, 230) -OR-

3. Ryan Ghea, TFr. (6-6, 240)

Another position where AU could use a veteran addition from the portal to allow the young players time to develop. Frazier returning for a sixth year gives AU a key veteran back while Walker will have a chance to step up after transferring last year. It will be interesting to see if Davidson and/or Ghea will be ready to contribute next fall or will need a redshirt.

LEFT TACKLE

1. Dillon Wade, Sr. (6-3, 303)

2. Tyler Johnson, RFr. (6-6, 320)

3. Broderick Shull, TFr. (6-6, 310)

LEFT GUARD

1. Bradyn Joiner, So. (6-2, 328)

2. Dylan Senda, So. (6-5, 318)

3. Tai Buster, TFr. (6-4, 290)

CENTER

1. Connor Lew, Jr. (6-3, 302)

2. Tate Johnson, Sr. (6-4, 281)

RIGHT GUARD

1. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. (6-5, 333)

2. DeAndre Carter, RFr. (6-5, 345)

3. Clay Wedin, So. (6-5, 286)

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. (6-3, 312)

2. Seth Wilfred, So. (6-5, 329)

3. Favour Edwin, RFr. (6-6, 301)

This position is a mess right now. Wade needs to be back at guard and AU needs to add a couple of tackles and maybe a guard from the portal to shore up the unit. But with '25 signees Jacobe Ward and Kail Ellis planning to enroll this summer, AU is at its maximum goal of 16 offensive linemen on the roster, That means more attrition is likely. Of the young returning players, Carter is one to watch that could make a move in the spring.