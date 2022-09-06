There was something different about Auburn for Adrian Posse. Even before his campaign as a junior at Edison High School in Miami started, Posse knew it was Auburn. He committed to the Tigers in late July, but he always had a feeling. "It felt like home from the first day I stepped foot here," Posse said. "It just felt different from past schools that I visited."

Adrian Posse was on campus for Auburn's season-opener against Mercer.

Posse made his first trip back to the Plains since committing on Saturday, visiting for Auburn's season-opener against Mercer. Even with a lightning delay that lasted nearly an hour and a half, Posse stayed until the final whistle, soaking in a soaking-wet Jordan-Hare Stadium. "The atmosphere was great," he said. "Jordan-Hare is a special place, the fans here are crazy. They support when there was an hour delay of lightning, that really meant the tradition here at Auburn." Auburn handled business against Mercer 42-16 and Posse paid close attention to the details in the game plan, especially how the Tigers utilized their quarterbacks. "T.J. Finley had a really great start to the game, offense was rolling the ball, defense had great starts," Posse said. "Robby Ashford got in the game, he just lit it up. He made great passes at certain times where the team most needed it. I thought he performed really great."