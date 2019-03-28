“Here’s what I can say right now, he’s athletic and has a skill set to be successful,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “His head’s spinning, but he’s conscientious, it’s important to him. I know J.B. (Grimes) is excited about him after one week so really working forward to him developing and seeing if he can help.”

But what should be a team strength this fall will become a major question mark next year when the Tigers have to find five new starters. The competition to be next up has already started and a new candidate is stepping into the mix this spring in Alec Jackson, who moved over to offense after two years on the defensive line.

AUBURN | The early returns on Auburn’s offensive line this spring has been very positive. But that’s not a surprise with five returning senior starters.

Jackson, a third-year sophomore, is working at left tackle this spring behind seniors Prince Tega Wanogho and Bailey Sharp. And he's already made an impression on the veteran group.

“As far as catching my eye, Alec Jackson came in from the D-Line and I think he’s handling it really well,” said senior center Kaleb Kim. “We’re all proud of the steps he’s been taking. There’s still a little ways to go for him. I think he’s going to wind up helping us out.”

Jackson is the third defensive lineman to move to offensive line in the last three years. Wanogho, who made the move in 2016, has started 20 career games at left tackle. Sophomore Tashawn Manning, who made the move in 2018, has played in two career games but is one of the backups fighting for a second-team spot this spring.

That group includes junior right tackle Prince Michael Sammons, Manning, sophomore right tackle Austin Troxell, sophomore center Nick Brahms, sophomore guard Brodarious Hamm, redshirt freshman guard Kameron Stutts and redshirt freshman center Jalil Irvin. Auburn also has three offensive line signees coming in this summer and is expected to sign a large class in 2020 along with scouring the transfer market, which should make for a spirited competition next year.

Troxell, Hamm, Manning, Brahms and Stutts have all gotten work with the second-team the past year or two with Brahms starting five games last year. Once he gets the basics down, Jackson will be competing against and with that group for a spot in the playing rotation and perhaps with the first-team in 2020.

“He’s come along quick,” Troxell said. “He’s very physical, very explosive. It’s very different playing defensive line but he’s getting it though. He’s coming along and Coach Grimes is a great coach for him.”