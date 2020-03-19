WHO’S GONE : Will Hastings and Sal Cannella have used up their eligibility. Marquis McClain entered the transfer portal in December. I’m not listing sophomore Matthew Hill with the wideouts because I expect him to move to safety.

AUBURN | There’s no telling when or if Auburn will hold any practices before August, but I’m determined to finish what I started so here’s an in-depth look at the wide receiver position.

WHO’S NEW: Freshman Ja’Varrius Johnson redshirted last fall while overcoming an injury. True freshman Kobe Hudson signed with Auburn in December and enrolled in January.

WHO’S NEXT: Auburn signed a talented group in the 2020 class including Elijah Canion, Ze’Vian Capers and JJ Evans, who are all scheduled to enroll this summer.

OUTLOOK: In just two seasons, Williams already ranks in the top 20 in Auburn career catches and receiving yards. He led AU in receiving as a sophomore with 59 catches for 830 yards and eight touchdowns. He excels making difficult catches in traffic.

An injury slowed Schwartz in 2019 as he only caught one touchdown pass and rushed for two more. He did finish second on the team with 41 catches for 440 yards, but his 10.7 yards per catch average is well below his freshman output.

Stove, who was returning from an injury in 2019, had 37 catches for 321 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for a score. With Williams, Schwartz and Stove, new offensive coordinator Chad Morris has some reliable and potentially explosive receivers to build his upgraded passing attack around.

Farrar, who transferred from Youngstown State after beginning his college career at Oklahoma, never really got going last season with three catches in two games, although two of them went for touchdowns. He certainly has the speed to become a big-play threat if he can put it all together.

Jackson caught just two passes last year along with a two-point conversion in the Iron Bowl, but his blocking has allowed him to play in 20 games and start five over the last two seasons. Morris’ pass-friendly offense could be an opportunity for Jackson to become more of a receiving threat.

Johnson put up huge numbers as a senior in high school but it remains to be seen how productive he can be in college. This season should be his first big opportunity. Hudson put up incredible numbers as a quarterback and receiver in high school and will have an opportunity to push for immediate playing time this fall. He has the potential to develop into a dangerous big-play receiver.

Canion (6-4), Capers (6-4) and Evans (6-2) all have nice size and athleticism. The competition for spots behind Williams, Schwartz and Stove should be pretty intense and these three should be in the mix right away.

Auburn will not hold its A-Day game after the SEC announced all competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year.

