WHO’S BACK : Sophomore D.J. Williams returns after finishing second on the team with 400 yards and two touchdowns on 84 carries along with junior Shaun Shivers, who scored the winning touchdown in the Iron Bowl, sophomore Harold Joiner and senior Malik Miller.

WHO’S GONE : Kam Martin finished his four-year career with 1,564 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while JaTarvious Whitlow elected to transfer after rushing for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns in nine starts over the past two seasons

AUBURN | Auburn has a number of candidates vying for a wide open starting position. A look at the running back position before the start of spring practice on March 16.

WHO’S NEW: Redshirt freshman Mark-Antony Richards will be back ready to compete after sitting last season due to a knee injury and 2020 signee Cartavious ‘Tank’ Bigsby enrolled in January.

WHO’S NEXT: Bigsby was the only running back signee in the 2020 class and AU is not expected to bring in any additional backs unless it’s a walk-on.

OUTLOOK: With a new offensive coordinator and second-year running backs coach, this position should be one of the most competitive during spring as the players vie for the starting position and a spot in the playing rotation.

There could be more of an emphasis on pass catching out of the backfield. Arkansas running backs Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley combined for 66 catches over the past two seasons under Chad Morris. Auburn’s top two last season, Whitlow and Williams, combined for 11 catches.

Williams would have to be considered the frontrunner after making a big move up the depth chart as a true freshman last fall including two starts. He certainly has a lot of ability but as he showed in the bowl game -- 13 yards on five carries against Minnesota -- still needs some refinement.

Antony-Richards showed a lot of versatility and explosive potential as a senior at Wellington (Fla.) High accounting for more than 3,000 all-purpose yards. Bigsby was a big-play back for Callaway High School in LaGrange, Ga., rushing for 1,636 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior. Both should challenge Williams for the starting position and spots in the playing rotation this spring.

Joiner is probably the dark horse of the group. He averaged 7.8 yards on 12 carries and 21.3 yards on six receptions. This spring will provide him an opportunity to earn a much bigger role on offense and perhaps put him squarely in the hunt for the starting position or a spot in the playing rotation.

Although most will have Shivers pegged for a utility role, don’t rule him out of the running back completion. He started three games last fall and offers some big-play potential. He could also see his role increase on special teams.

Miller has already shown the ability to be a dependable pass protector and receiving threat out of the backfield over the past two seasons and could continue that role along with becoming a key team leader this year.

Auburn will hold its A-Day game April 11 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.