WHO’S BACK : Sophomore Bo Nix returns after starting all 13 games as a true freshman last season. Backup Cord Sandberg, a sophomore, is also back.

WHO’S GONE : Malik Willis left after last year's spring practice and Joey Gatewood transferred to Kentucky last fall. Walk-on Wil Appleton, who served as the third-team quarterback at the end of last season, has used up his eligibility.

AUBURN | There’s no telling when or if Auburn will hold spring practice, but I’m determined to finish what I started so here’s an in-depth look at the quarterback position.

WHO’S NEW: Auburn signed prep standout Chayil Garnett in the 2020 class and he enrolled in January.

WHO’S NEXT: Garnett was the only quarterback signed by the Tigers, which are expected to go into the 2020 season with three on scholarship.

OUTLOOK: This combination of Nix and new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chad Morris could bring an explosive passing offense to Auburn. The 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year, Nix completed 217 of 377 passes (57.6 percent) for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions last fall. He also rushed for 313 yards and seven touchdowns on 97 carries.

It’s reasonable to expect those number to go up significantly in 2020 with Nix’s year of experience and Morris’ proven offense. Of course, one of the keys for that will be the development of an offensive line that has to replace four starters and wide receiver corps that will be asked to do much more.

Sandberg showed some potential to be a solid backup in limited opportunities last fall, completing 5 of 7 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for 35 yards on two carries. The former minor league baseball player brings a lot maturity and a very good work ethic to his role.

Garnett was limited to eight games as a senior due in part to an injury. As a junior, he passed for 2,028 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. He’s got a strong arm and pretty good athleticism, but is more of a developmental guy to start out. He’s a probable redshirt this fall.

Auburn’s A-Day game, originally scheduled for April 11, is expected to be postponed after the SEC announced all organized team activities were suspended through April 15.

